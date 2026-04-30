Influential Women Podcast New Episode with Anna Morgenstern on Understanding Attraction and Breaking Dating Patterns

Matchmaker reveals the uncomfortable truth about what's actually keeping people stuck in wrong relationships.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast recently released its latest episode featuring Anna Morgenstern, a NYC top matchmaker and dating expert with over a decade of global experience.In this candid conversation, Morgenstern reveals something most dating coaches won't tell you: you're not stuck in bad relationships because you're unlucky. You're stuck because you're dating from a wounded place, and you don't even know it. The episode, titled "The Self-Worth Equation: How Understanding Yourself Changes Everything," explores the uncomfortable truth about attraction, patterns, and what actually keeps people from finding lasting partnerships.Morgenstern built a successful matchmaking business by understanding human behavior at a deep level. But her real insight comes from lived experience: she was a matchmaker who couldn't find her own match until she did the self-work she now helps her clients do. She spent years feeling turned off when men treated her well. She had to retrain herself to recognize what a real partnership actually looks like."When you talk to people about their type, they sound like a victim of it," she says. "They have no control. But if your type has consistently not worked for you, then you need to change your type. And you can change it."Morgenstern walks listeners through her framework: understanding where attraction comes from. Often, people are dating from old wounds, trying to heal childhood pain through current relationships. A woman who felt like an ugly duckling might be drawn to the hottest guy in the room. Someone with financial insecurity might pursue only wealthy partners. These patterns feel involuntary, but they're not.She addresses the specific challenges high-achieving women face: they attract ambitious but emotionally unavailable men, then spend their relationships being the emotional caretaker. She reveals what actually matters in partnership (kindness, consistency, genuine friendship, shared goals) versus what doesn't (looks, status, chemistry). And she shares her own self-worth journey: learning to pause when a man treated her well and ask herself why she felt turned off."If you go for superficial qualities in marriage, you will get divorced. What you really need is someone kind, respectful, and with similar goals. Someone you can be bored with, spend hours with, and it's just easy."About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with almost 90,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

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