PLAVE Enters More New Billboard Charts with the Latest Album, Caligo Pt.2

Photo Credit: VLAST

Caligo Pt.2 is in Billboard’s 200™ chart, and PLAVE has entered Billboard’s Artist 100 and Emerging Artists charts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual K-pop group, PLAVE , continues to prove their global presence and popularity with additional entries to the Billboard Charts for their fourth mini-album, Caligo Pt.2 . For the week of May 2nd, Caligo Pt.2 entered Billboard’s 200™ chart at #145 and PLAVE also landed on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart at #2 and on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart at #75. In addition, three songs from Caligo Pt.2 stayed on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart from last week: #99 for “Born Savage,” #116 for “Think I Am,” and #133 for “HMPH! (feat. SOLE).” PLAVE’s “Borrow Your Night,” an original soundtrack from the Korean movie Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, re-entered the Global Excl. US chart at #187 this week. Moreover, Caligo Pt.2 also entered Billboard’s World Albums chart at #2. These results show how their songs are becoming popular around the world, and their global fanbase is still growing even now.“Through our song, 'Born Savage,' we wanted to give you the confidence to, no matter what you're doing, truly follow your own convictions, go against your fate, carve out everything for yourself, and make the world your own.” - NOAH, Member of PLAVEThe group first entered the Billboard Charts (Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts) in February 2025 with the release of their third mini-album, Caligo Pt.1, which made them the first virtual idol group in history to land on the Billboard Charts. Since then, PLAVE has charted on multiple charts across Billboard Korea, Billboard Japan, and Billboard US, now debuting on Billboard’s 200™, Artist 100, World Albums, and Emerging Artist charts. With Caligo Pt.2, PLAVE also achieved a new record high for their first-week album sales, as it exceeded 1.2 million copies according to HANTEO CHART, the Korean album site. Setting groundbreaking records not only as virtual artists but as a K-pop idol group, PLAVE continues to convey their artistry to fans and audiences around the world.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Their outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 'Born Savage' M/V

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