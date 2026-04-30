Dawsonville Lawn Pros Warns Homeowners: Bermuda Grass Surge Is Days Away

A Dawsonville Lawn Pros crew member mowing a residential property in Dawson County, Georgia — professional lawn mowing service built around the demands of Bermuda grass in North Georgia's growing season.

Heavy rain plus rising temps in Dawson County has created the perfect conditions for an aggressive Bermuda grass growth event within the next 7-10 days.

The grass is going to do what the grass does. We've had the rain. The warmth is coming. Anyone with Bermuda in their yard is about seven to ten days away from a problem.” — John Wilson

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dawsonville Lawn Pros , a veteran-owned lawn mowing service serving Dawson County, Georgia, is issuing a formal advisory to Dawsonville homeowners: the conditions outside right now are about to make your lawn a problem.Dawson County has received significant rainfall over the past several weeks. The ground is saturated. Soil moisture levels are, by any reasonable measure, more than sufficient. Temperatures have remained cooler than typical for late April, which has given homeowners a temporary reprieve. That reprieve is ending. A warming trend is forecast for the coming days, and when warm air moves over waterlogged soil in North Georgia, Bermuda grass does exactly one thing.It grows. Fast. All at once. Without asking permission."We've had the rain," said John Wilson, owner of Dawsonville Lawn Pros and a ten-year veteran of lawn care in Dawson County. "The warmth is coming. Anyone in Dawsonville with Bermuda grass in their yard is looking at a growth event within the next seven to ten days. The window to get ahead of it is right now."Bermuda grass is the dominant turf variety across Dawsonville's residential communities and HOA neighborhoods, chosen by home builders throughout the region for its durability, heat tolerance, and aggressive spread. Those same qualities that make it a preferred turf also make it one of the most demanding grasses to maintain when seasonal conditions align. Bermuda does not ease into the growing season. It does not gradually increase its pace. It waits for the right combination of moisture and warmth, and then it moves.A Bermuda lawn that looks completely manageable on a Monday morning can require immediate professional lawn mowing service by Friday afternoon. Homeowners who fall behind during the first major growth surge of the season often find themselves dealing with grass that has grown too tall for a standard cut — requiring a scalping pass that stresses the turf, causes browning, and can set back the health of the lawn for weeks. The difference between a Bermuda lawn that looks great all summer and one that struggles comes down almost entirely to whether it gets consistent, timely mowing from the start of the growing season."Every spring it plays out the same way," Wilson said. "People look outside, and the yard that was fine last week is a completely different situation. Then everybody calls at once. The homeowners who called us before that happened are the ones with the best-looking lawns in the neighborhood come July."Dawsonville Lawn Pros provides professional lawn mowing in Dawsonville for residential clients and HOA properties throughout Dawson County. The company's mowing program follows a schedule built around the specific growth patterns of Bermuda grass in Georgia's Zone 7b climate — every other week service from early spring through the end of May, transitioning to weekly lawn mowing as temperatures rise through June, continuing weekly through mid-September, then returning to every other week through fall dormancy. Homeowners who follow this schedule average approximately 24 professional mows per year, compared to roughly 16 for those on a year-round biweekly plan — a difference that is visible in the condition and appearance of the turf throughout the season.The company is currently accepting new lawn mowing clients in Dawsonville and urges homeowners who are not already on a regular schedule to reach out before the growth surge arrives. Spots on the summer mowing schedule are limited and fill quickly once the season begins in earnest."There is a window right now," Wilson said. "It closes fast."Dawson County homeowners seeking professional lawn mowing service in Dawsonville before the Bermuda growth surge arrives are encouraged to contact Dawsonville Lawn Pros now to secure a place on the schedule.For a free estimate or to book lawn mowing in Dawsonville, call or text 762-380-2214 or visit dawsonvillelawnpros.com.Dawsonville Lawn Pros is a veteran-owned lawn mowing service based in Dawsonville, Georgia, providing residential lawn care and HOA lawn maintenance throughout Dawson County. The company has served North Georgia homeowners for over ten years.

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