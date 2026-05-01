Adega Gaucha Deerfield Beach Celebrates One Year as South Florida’s Premier Rodizio and Brazilian Steakhouse Destination

Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Elthon Figueiredo - Proprietor and Manager

Marking its first anniversary, Adega Gaucha reflects on a milestone year of bringing authentic Brazilian Churrasco to Boca Raton and Broward County community

The community has welcomed our authentic Rodizio experience with open arms. Our growth in the South Florida market is a direct reflection of the trust our guests place in our Gaucho traditions”
— Elthon Figueiredo
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of its Deerfield Beach location, marking a year of bringing the authentic flavors of Southern Brazil to South Florida. Inspired by the traditional Gaucho heritage, Adega Gaucha has established itself as a distinctive culinary destination for those seeking a refined steakhouse experience near Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale.

Opened in 2025, the Deerfield Beach restaurant represents the third chapter in Adega Gaucha's expansion, following successful flagship locations in Orlando and Kissimmee.

"This first year in Deerfield Beach has been a remarkable journey," said Elthon Figueiredo, Manager of Adega Gaucha. "The community has welcomed our authentic Rodizio experience with open arms. Our growth in the South Florida market is a direct reflection of the trust our guests place in our Gaucho traditions."

Adega Gaucha’s commitment to excellence has been recognized with the 2025 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice® Award and the 2025 Best of Florida Steakhouse winner by Guide to Florida. As a top-rated Diners' Choice recipient on OpenTable, the restaurant has solidified its reputation as one of Florida’s most celebrated dining venues.

At the heart of the experience is the "Heritage Area," a narrative and visual centerpiece where the art of fire-roasting premium meats is showcased. Guests enjoy an unlimited Churrasco experience featuring signature cuts like Picanha, Beef Ancho (Ribeye), and Lamb Chops, all prepared on a traditional Brazilian-style rotisserie grill. This is complemented by an expansive Gourmet Table and a wine list curated by an in-house sommelier to provide a world-class Fine Dining experience, and concludes with a selection of handcrafted Brazilian desserts, including the signature Brigadeiro Trio and the classic Crème Brûlée — a sweet finale that captures the essence of Brazilian indulgence. As a special weekend tradition, every Sunday guests who enjoy the Full Churrasco Experience are treated to authentic Spanish-style paella — a flavorful pairing that celebrates the perfect harmony between bold Brazilian churrasco and timeless Mediterranean tradition.

Spanning nearly 11,000 square feet, the venue is specifically designed for high-capacity Private Dining and Corporate Events in Deerfield Beach. With state-of-the-art AV capabilities and flexible private rooms, it has become a preferred event venue for business meetings and family celebrations.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, Adega Gaucha invites guests to enjoy live DJ entertainment every Thursday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, creating a sophisticated backdrop for group dining and special occasions. As the restaurant enters its second year, it remains focused on the pillars of Adega Society recognition: authenticity, excellence, and the genuine warmth of Brazilian hospitality.

For more information, to view the menu, or to book a private dining room, please visit www.adegagaucha.com or follow @adegagaucha on social media.

Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
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Ricardo Oliveira
Adega Gaucha
+1 407-250-4455
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Adega Gaucha
8204 Chrystal Clear Lane
Orlando, Florida, 32809
United States
+1 407-250-4455
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Inspired by the cowboys who worked the ranches and plains of Brazil, Adega Gaucha redefines the Brazilian steakhouse experience, blending the comfort and service of fine dining with the authentic, welcoming spirit of Gaucho tradition. At the heart of this vision is Ricardo Oliveira, a veteran restaurateur with over two decades of experience dedicated to excellence in Brazilian steakhouses. Under his leadership, Adega Gaucha has garnered multiple accolades, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice, and recognition in the Best of Florida Awards, all of them three years in a row (2023, 2024 and 2025). Since launching its flagship in Orlando, Adega Gaucha has expanded its presence with new locations in Kissimmee (2024) and Deerfield Beach (2025). Across all sites, the restaurant remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fine dining, honoring the long, proud tradition of the Brazilian cowboys and ranchers who inspired this culinary movement. By focusing on the authentic flavors of churrasco and delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, Adega Gaucha ensures that every guest enjoys an experience that is both refined and true to its Brazilian roots.

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