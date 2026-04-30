Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching Promotes Hannah Pasternak, LCSW, to Clinical Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching is pleased to announce the promotion of Hannah Pasternak, LCSW, to Clinical Director, marking a meaningful next step for the fully telehealth therapy practice as it continues to support clients, clinicians, and community partners across California, Illinois, and Colorado.Pasternak, who also serves as a therapist with the practice, brings a clinical background rooted in compassion, collaboration, and practical support. In her expanded leadership role, she will help guide the clinical team through mentorship, professional development, training, and collaborative care practices designed to strengthen both the therapist experience and client support.At its core, the promotion reflects Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching’s continued focus on thoughtful growth. For many clients, beginning therapy starts with a moment of uncertainty: feeling overwhelmed, stuck, isolated, or unsure how to move forward. Pasternak’s work has often centered on helping clients slow down, identify what progress could look like, and build tools for change in a supportive environment. Her new role allows her to extend that same grounded, strengths-based approach to the broader clinical team.“We are thrilled to have Hannah step into the role of Clinical Director,” says Lisa Eaton, Owner of Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching. “She brings warmth, clinical skill, and a steady leadership presence to our team. Hannah understands the importance of supporting therapists as whole people while keeping client care at the center of everything we do.”Pasternak’s areas of clinical focus include anxiety, depression, trauma, PTSD, substance use, grief, relationship concerns, self-esteem, and support for first responders. According to her profile with Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching, she uses a holistic and person-centered approach that may integrate therapeutic treatments such as CBT, DBT, EMDR, and mindfulness strategies. Her professional background also includes work with domestic violence and human trafficking shelter services, substance use outpatient programming, bereavement programming for children, and providing MSW intern supervision.In a recent Q&A published by Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching, Pasternak shared that one of the most meaningful parts of the Clinical Director role is helping clinicians feel connected and supported, particularly in a fully telehealth setting. She noted that collaboration, grounding support, and ongoing learning are central to the way she hopes to serve the team.Her leadership philosophy also aligns closely with the practice’s client-centered approach. Pasternak describes therapy as a collaborative process, emphasizing that clients do not need to have all the answers before beginning. Instead, therapy can help individuals define progress, build coping and conflict-resolution skills, and feel less alone while navigating difficult seasons.Lisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching provides therapy and coaching services for adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The practice serves clients across California, including Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Gatos, and Palo Alto. Telehealth sessions are also available for residents of Illinois and Colorado. Regular sessions are available by appointment, with urgent, same-day, and weekend sessions available through Concierge Services.For more information, visit https://lisaeatontherapy.com About Lisa Eaton Therapy & CoachingLisa Eaton Therapy & Coaching is a fully TeleHealth therapy and coaching practice providing mental health support for adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The practice serves clients across California, Illinois, and Colorado, with therapy services available for concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, family dynamics, substance abuse, first responder support, and other areas of emotional wellness. Led by Lisa Eaton, LCSW, CADC, the practice emphasizes practical tools, collaborative care, and a strengths-based approach to helping clients move toward personal growth and improved well-being.

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