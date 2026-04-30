Influential Women Profiles Kimberly E. Zouzoua, MBA: Executive Director of NXT | CLT and Founder of WASSIA Consulting

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Economic Opportunity Through Purpose-Driven Strategy and Authentic LeadershipKimberly E. Zouzoua, MBA, is a seasoned nonprofit executive and community-centered leader with more than 25 years of experience across financial services, nonprofit leadership, and economic development. As the former Executive Director of NXT | CLT, she led transformative initiatives empowering emerging entrepreneurs throughout the Charlotte region, equipping them with mentorship, capital readiness, and capacity-building programs designed to support long-term, sustainable growth.In addition to her leadership at NXT | CLT, Kimberly is the Founder of Wassia Consulting, where she partners with impact leaders and community-based organizations to form nonprofit organizations and launch, scale, and strengthen nonprofit programs. Through her consulting work, she focuses on delivering measurable social impact, helping organizations align strategy with execution while maximizing their ability to serve and uplift their communities.Kimberly has been a consistent champion at the intersection of entrepreneurship, youth development, equity, and community development. Before her current roles, she served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the Center for Women & Enterprise, where she led revenue development efforts supporting an operations budget exceeding $4 million. In this capacity, she designed and implemented high-impact initiatives, including the Women of Color Business Summit, programming that expanded access to critical resources, strengthened business ecosystems, and advanced economic mobility for underrepresented entrepreneurs.Kimberly’s leadership philosophy is grounded in aligning purpose with process, cultivating authentic relationships, and delivering practical, results-driven solutions. She attributes her success to a strong foundation built on faith, a supportive upbringing, and a consistent commitment to building meaningful connections. By combining operational expertise with a passion for community impact, she has created lasting change across the organizations and communities she serves.Guided by mentorship and experience, Kimberly emphasizes the importance of focusing on tangible outcomes while maintaining strong relational networks. She believes sustainable success is achieved through clarity of purpose, intentional action, and the ability to translate vision into measurable results.For young women entering the nonprofit and leadership space, Kimberly encourages authenticity and courage. She advises embracing one’s unique voice, building relationships through open dialogue, and remaining confident in one’s experiences and perspective. Rather than following a predetermined path, she believes success often comes from adaptability, resilience, and a willingness to seize unexpected opportunities.Kimberly also recognizes both the challenges and opportunities facing mission-driven organizations today. She notes that limited capacity remains a significant barrier for many nonprofits striving to expand their impact. However, she sees tremendous potential in intentional collaboration, innovative program design, and a renewed emphasis on community-centered leadership. By investing in people and fostering partnerships, she believes organizations can scale their efforts and create bigger, more meaningful change.Her work is guided by core values of integrity, service, faith, and authenticity, principles that shape both her professional leadership and personal life. Kimberly is actively engaged in her community, having served as Chair of the City of Brockton Women’s Commission and as a member of the Advisory Board for the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission. She is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, where she serves as Chair of the Development Committee for the Queen City Ivy and Pearls Foundation, further reflecting her commitment to service, philanthropy, and leadership.Outside of her professional endeavors, Kimberly enjoys global travel, cultural exploration, and music. An accomplished pianist, she counts performing at Carnegie Hall among her most memorable achievements, highlighting her dedication to both personal and artistic growth.Kimberly E. Zouzoua’s career is defined by a deep commitment to creating opportunity and fostering growth. Through her leadership, she continues to build pathways for entrepreneurs and young adults, strengthen nonprofit organizations, and inspire others to lead with purpose, authenticity, and impact, ensuring her legacy will be one of empowerment and lasting positive change.Learn More about Kimberly E. Zouzoua:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kimberly-Zouzoua Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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