DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE (DCAC) EUROPE 2026 EXPANDS SPONSORSHIP LINEUP FOR LONDON DEBUT AT THE ICONIC ROUNDHOUSE
Additional industry leaders join “Full Throttle” as DCAC Europe positions digital infrastructure at the center of the AI era
Taking place June 23–24, 2026, at the iconic Roundhouse, DCAC Europe 2026: “Full Throttle” will bring together operators, investors, developers, energy leaders and innovators for more than 35 hours of candid discussions, strategic networking and experiential activations designed to deliver practical strategies, valuable partnerships and direct access to the ideas and technologies shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure.
Newly announced Medal Sponsors include:
INNIO — Gold Sponsor
Legrand — Gold Sponsor
Additional Activation Sponsors include:
Avtron — Main Bar Sponsor
Ardmac — VIP Dinner Sponsor
Chekhub — IV Activation Sponsor
Hilti — VIP Lounge Sponsor
Konect — Cigar Lounge Sponsor
MOY — Tattoo Activation Sponsor
Overwatch EMEA — T-Shirts & Hats Sponsor
“DCAC was built to break the mold of the traditional conference experience,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC-Live. “As AI reshapes the global economy, the conversations happening around digital infrastructure, energy, workforce and capital allocation have never been more important. DCAC Europe brings together the people actually building this future, creating an environment where meaningful relationships, real business opportunities and honest conversations can happen.”
Known as the industry’s “anti-conference,” DCAC has earned a reputation for its community-first culture, no pay-to-play speaker model and highly curated programming focused on authentic dialogue rather than corporate theater. This year’s “Full Throttle” theme reflects the rapid acceleration of AI infrastructure globally and the growing need for collaboration across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.
For sponsorship opportunities, registration information and event updates, visit www.DCAC-Live.com.
Tamara Colbert
La Dolce Media
626-244-5571
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