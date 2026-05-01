DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE (DCAC) EUROPE 2026 EXPANDS SPONSORSHIP LINEUP FOR LONDON DEBUT AT THE ICONIC ROUNDHOUSE

Additional industry leaders join “Full Throttle” as DCAC Europe positions digital infrastructure at the center of the AI era

Our sponsors make DCAC Europe possible, empowering the people building the future of AI and digital infrastructure to forge meaningful connections and real-time industry collaboration.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC-Live

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference ( DCAC ) Europe 2026 organizing team today announced an expanded sponsorship lineup for its London debut, reinforcing growing industry momentum behind the event as the global data center sector accelerates into the AI and digital infrastructure era.Taking place June 23–24, 2026, at the iconic Roundhouse, DCAC Europe 2026: “Full Throttle” will bring together operators, investors, developers, energy leaders and innovators for more than 35 hours of candid discussions, strategic networking and experiential activations designed to deliver practical strategies, valuable partnerships and direct access to the ideas and technologies shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure.Newly announced Medal Sponsors include:INNIO — Gold SponsorLegrand — Gold SponsorAdditional Activation Sponsors include:Avtron — Main Bar SponsorArdmac — VIP Dinner SponsorChekhub — IV Activation SponsorHilti — VIP Lounge SponsorKonect — Cigar Lounge SponsorMOY — Tattoo Activation SponsorOverwatch EMEA — T-Shirts & Hats Sponsor“DCAC was built to break the mold of the traditional conference experience,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC-Live. “As AI reshapes the global economy, the conversations happening around digital infrastructure, energy, workforce and capital allocation have never been more important. DCAC Europe brings together the people actually building this future, creating an environment where meaningful relationships, real business opportunities and honest conversations can happen.”Known as the industry’s “anti-conference,” DCAC has earned a reputation for its community-first culture, no pay-to-play speaker model and highly curated programming focused on authentic dialogue rather than corporate theater. This year’s “Full Throttle” theme reflects the rapid acceleration of AI infrastructure globally and the growing need for collaboration across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.For sponsorship opportunities, registration information and event updates, visit www.DCAC-Live.com

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