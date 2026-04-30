Emirates Scholar Center and BAPS Hindu Mandir Discuss Advancing Coexistence Among Communities

Emirates Scholar Center and BAPS Hindu Mandir

Emirates Scholar Center invites BAPS Hindu Mandir to IDCT 2026, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for interfaith dialogue and coexistence.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi received a delegation from Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies , in the framework of strengthening joint cooperation to support cultural and interfaith dialogue, and to promote the values of understanding and openness among diverse communities.The Center’s delegation included Dr. Firas Habbal, President and Vice Chancellor of the Center, and Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director General and Board of Trustees Member, along with several team members. The delegation was received by His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The meeting featured in-depth discussions on prospects for collaboration on joint initiatives to promote a culture of tolerance and enhance coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures.During the meeting, Emirates Scholar Center extended an official invitation to the BAPS Hindu Mandir to participate in the third edition of the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference 2026. This step reflects the Center’s commitment to expanding international partnerships and enriching cross-cultural dialogue, in a way that supports human rapprochement and fosters a global climate of peace.This invitation gains particular significance within the broader role played by Abu Dhabi as a global capital of coexistence and tolerance. The emirate has successfully established a unique model that brings together cultural and religious diversity within a framework of mutual respect and openness. In this context, the International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference serves as a natural extension of this vision, acting as a global platform that convenes decision-makers, intellectuals, and experts from around the world to explore pathways for strengthening civilizational dialogue and addressing shared challenges through cooperation and understanding.Moreover, Abu Dhabi’s embrace of prominent religious and cultural landmarks, including the BAPS Hindu Mandir, reflects a deeply rooted commitment to the values of human fraternity, affirming that pluralism is not merely a reality, but a strategic approach that enhances societal stability and prosperity.This meeting underscores that the path of coexistence in the United Arab Emirates is no longer a slogan, but an institutionalized practice embodied in impactful partnerships and initiatives, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an inclusive global hub and a dynamic platform for shaping a more harmonious future among the peoples of the world.

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