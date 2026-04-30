Demand for Manufacturing Execution System Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $30.81 billion by 2030

Manufacturing Execution System Market Report 2026__Segment Manufacturing Execution System Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Manufacturing Execution System Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Manufacturing Execution System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Manufacturing Execution System market to surpass $31 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $114 billion by 2030, with Manufacturing Execution System to represent around 27% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Manufacturing Execution System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Manufacturing Execution System Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the manufacturing execution system (MES) market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization across China, India, and Southeast Asia, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 practices, expansion of electronics, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturing hubs, rising investments in digital transformation of factories, and growing demand for real-time production monitoring and efficiency optimization across high-volume manufacturing environments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the manufacturing execution system market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to early adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, strong presence of leading MES vendors and industrial automation companies, increasing investments in smart factories and digital twins, rising demand for operational efficiency and predictive analytics, and continuous focus on enhancing production agility, quality control, and regulatory compliance across industries such as aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Manufacturing Execution System Market In 2030?

The manufacturing execution system market is segmented by offering into software and services. The software segment will be the largest segment of the manufacturing execution system market segmented by offering, accounting for 63% or $19 billion of the total in 2030. The software segment will be supported by increasing demand for real-time production visibility, integration with ERP and industrial IoT systems, rising adoption of cloud-based and AI-enabled MES platforms, need for advanced analytics and predictive maintenance capabilities, and continuous upgrades of legacy manufacturing systems to digital, scalable, and interoperable software solutions across industries.

The manufacturing execution system market is segmented by deployment into on-premise, on-demand, and hybrid.

The manufacturing execution system market is segmented by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

The manufacturing execution system market is segmented by process industry into food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical and life sciences, energy and power, water and wastewater management, and other process industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Manufacturing Execution System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the manufacturing execution system market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, rising demand for real-time production monitoring and advanced analytics, increasing focus on enhancing process efficiency and minimizing operational downtime across manufacturing lines, growing adoption of cloud-based MES platforms for scalable and flexible deployment, and heightened emphasis on regulatory compliance and quality management.

Rising Adoption Of Industry 4.0 And Smart Manufacturing – The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to become a key growth driver for the manufacturing execution system market by 2030. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, robotics, and digital twins into production environments to enable connected, automated, and intelligent operations. MES platforms play a critical role in orchestrating these technologies by providing real-time coordination, data exchange, and process control across the shop floor. This shift toward smart factories is accelerating demand for scalable and interoperable MES solutions that support end-to-end digital transformation. As a result, the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Need For Real-Time Production Visibility And Data-Driven Decision Making – The growing need for real-time production visibility and data-driven decision making is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the manufacturing execution system market by 2030. Manufacturers are prioritizing real-time monitoring of production processes, equipment performance, and quality metrics to improve responsiveness and minimize disruptions. MES solutions enable centralized data collection and advanced analytics, allowing operators and managers to make informed decisions quickly and accurately. This capability is becoming increasingly critical in complex and high-volume manufacturing environments where agility and precision are essential. Consequently, the growing need for real-time production visibility and data-driven decision making is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand For Process Optimization And Operational Efficiency – The increasing demand for process optimization and operational efficiency is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the manufacturing execution system market by 2030. Companies are under continuous pressure to reduce production costs, minimize waste, and enhance throughput while maintaining high quality standards. MES platforms support these objectives by enabling workflow automation, predictive maintenance, performance tracking, and continuous improvement initiatives. By streamlining operations and reducing downtime, MES solutions help manufacturers achieve higher productivity and profitability. Therefore, the increasing demand for process optimization and operational efficiency is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Manufacturing Execution System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-enabled MES platforms, rising demand for real-time production monitoring and analytics, growing integration with ERP and industrial IoT systems, and the need for scalable and flexible digital manufacturing solutions. This momentum reflects the manufacturing sector’s focus on digital transformation, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making, accelerating growth across the global MES ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $9 billion, while the services market is expected to grow by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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