Influential Women Profiles Lisa Potestio: Nuclear Facility Senior Work Planner at Mission Support and Test Services, LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting National Security Operations Through Expertise in Nuclear Work Planning, Compliance, and Project CoordinationLisa Potestio is a highly accomplished Nuclear Facility Senior Work Planner at Mission Support and Test Services, LLC (MSTS), where she supports critical operations for the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Nevada National Security Site. With extensive experience in work planning, project management, and regulatory compliance, Lisa plays a vital role in coordinating complex, high-stakes operations while ensuring strict adherence to safety and security standards.In her current role, Lisa oversees detailed planning processes that enable efficient execution of nuclear facility operations. Her expertise spans construction planning, logistics coordination, security analysis, and compliance management, allowing her to contribute across multiple disciplines in highly regulated environments. Known for her precision and reliability, she consistently delivers solutions that enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the highest levels of safety and accountability.Lisa’s professional journey reflects a unique combination of scientific curiosity, technical expertise, and leadership development. She began her career with a passion for animal science and research, earning a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Rutgers University. This academic foundation fostered her analytical mindset and attention to detail—skills that continue to define her approach to complex problem-solving.After relocating to Las Vegas, Lisa transitioned into federal contracting, where she discovered a strong interest in construction planning and project management within nuclear environments. She has held key roles in logistics, security planning, and compliance with organizations including SOC LLC, ESS, and Boston University. Across each position, she has demonstrated an ability to support multidisciplinary teams, streamline processes, and drive successful project outcomes in technically demanding settings.Further strengthening her leadership capabilities, Lisa earned a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from Keller Graduate School of Management. This advanced education has enabled her to integrate technical proficiency with strategic planning, positioning her as a well-rounded leader capable of navigating both operational and organizational challenges.Lisa attributes her success to a combination of curiosity, dedication, and a passion for making a meaningful impact. What began as an interest in animal science evolved into a fulfilling career supporting national security initiatives. She finds her work especially rewarding because it allows her to contribute to high-stakes projects while fostering team growth, leadership awareness, and operational excellence.The most impactful career advice Lisa has received is to never let anyone make her feel replaceable. She carries this principle into every role, recognizing the importance of valuing her own expertise, advocating for her contributions, and approaching her work with confidence and integrity.In both her professional and personal life, Lisa is guided by values of passion, dedication, and connection. She enjoys staying active through tennis, giving back through volunteer work, and caring for her pets—activities that reflect her commitment to balance and well-being. She also embraces entrepreneurship and has a goal of opening her own pizza business, combining her creativity, leadership skills, and desire to engage with her community in new ways.Through her work in nuclear operations, project management, and leadership development, Lisa Potestio continues to make a meaningful impact—demonstrating that technical expertise, curiosity, and a commitment to excellence can drive success in even the most complex and mission-critical environments.Learn More about Lisa Potestio:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-potestio Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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