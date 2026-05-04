Digital Sportsman Partners with BFFIA to Empower Guides, Advance Conservation & Build a Sustainable Fly Fishing Economy

Digital Sportsman Logo Captain Prescott Smith, President of BFFIA (Middle) / Credit: Liz Brace

Collaboration Puts Business Ownership in the Hands of Bahamian Guides While Funding Marine Habitat Restoration Across The Bahamas

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Digital Sportsman and The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA) announced a two-year partnership designed to give Bahamian fly fishing guides the tools to build and grow independent businesses while protecting the marine ecosystems that sustain them. Through the collaboration, Digital Sportsman will serve as the preferred booking platform for BFFIA guides and contribute a percentage of every booking to a dedicated local conservation fund supporting habitat restoration and community-led stewardship initiatives.For many Bahamian guides, building a sustainable guiding business has meant relying on aggregators, third-party booking services and trip companies to generate clients, which can limit earning potential and diminish ownership of their own customer relationships. Digital Sportsman transforms this model by giving guides direct control over their bookings, marketing and client communications, allowing them to run businesses they fully own while spending more time on the water.Widely known as the “Bonefish Capital of the World,” The Bahamas is home to one of the world’s most unique marine environments, with more than 3,000 islands and cays surrounded by shallow flats, critical seagrass beds, extensive coral reefs including the third-largest barrier reef in the Caribbean, deep blue holes, and the globally rare stromatolites which are vital to global oxygen production. The health of these ecosystems is inseparable from the livelihoods of the guides who work them, making conservation and economic empowerment two sides of the same commitment.“With decades of experience guiding anglers across The Bahamas, I’ve seen how deeply our lives and livelihoods are connected to the waters and the fish that sustain us,” said Captain Prescott Smith, president of The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association and longtime flats guide from one of the islands’ pioneering fly-fishing families. “Now I get to empower the next generation of Bahamian guides not just in fishing, but in caring for these ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. This partnership helps guides develop as world-class fishing professionals while also serving as guardians of the extraordinary environment of The Bahamas.”Through this unique conservation-first funding model, Digital Sportsman will support priority initiatives identified by BFFIA, including restoring critical nursery systems throughout the country and expanding educational programs with advanced training for Bahamian guides in marine science, environmental stewardship, and sustainable tourism practices. Guides also gain access to a full suite of tools to manage their businesses, from bookings and client communications to digital waivers and targeted marketing campaigns, with support from a dedicated success manager and training resources. Digital Sportsman’s AI-powered virtual assistant enables guides to instantly book clients through simple chat commands, freeing them up to focus on their craft, nurture client relationships and build businesses that reflect their passion.“There are two things that have to be true for fly fishing in The Bahamas to thrive long-term," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO and founder of Digital Sportsman. "The fragile ecosystem has to be protected, and the guides who know these waters have to be able to continue building successful, self-sustained businesses. This partnership is built around both of those goals, and we, at Digital Sportsman, believe they reinforce each other. When a guide controls their business, they would have taken a deeper and more meaningful stake in protecting the resources that make it possible.”As part of the partnership rollout, Digital Sportsman will host a “Local Waters” Island Tour , a networking series designed to connect directly with BFFIA guides in their home communities, provide hands-on platform onboarding and training, and support guides as they begin building and managing their independent businesses through Digital Sportsman. The tour will kick off in Andros on May 4 and May 5, with additional island stops planned in the coming weeks.Guides can sign up to receive updates on future “Local Waters” events across The Bahamas here: https://www.dspro.guide/the-bahamas-fly-fishing-indsustry-association For more information on Digital Sportsman, visit www.dspro.guide.About Digital SportsmanDigital Sportsman is a veteran-owned technology company building modern business infrastructure for the outdoor recreation industry. The platform provides AI-powered booking, business management, and marketing tools that help guides, outfitters, and outdoor experience operators streamline operations and grow their businesses. From fishing charters and boat rentals to tours, lessons, and multi-activity adventure providers, operators manage reservations, payments, staff, equipment, and customer relationships in one unified platform. Built by a team of outdoor operators, veterans, and technology leaders, Digital Sportsman is modernizing how outdoor recreation businesses operate, market, and scale. The company is a 2026 StevieAward winner for Veteran-Owned Business of the Year and an SB100 Award recipient, honoring the top 100 small to mid-sized businesses in the U.S. Find more information at www.dspro.guide and follow on Instagram @DigitalSportsman, Facebook @DigitalSportsman, and LinkedIn @DigitalSportsman.About The Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry AssociationThe Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association (BFFIA) is a non-profit organization representing guides, lodges, conservationists and local stakeholders dedicated to promoting The Bahamas as a world-class destination for fly fishing while preserving its natural beauty. The Bahamas is renowned as having the largest concentration of blue holes, the third largest reef and the largest flats and bonefish population in the world. Committed to sustainable practices, BFFIA advocates for the protection of vital marine habitats, including more than 3,000 islands and cays surrounded by critical seagrass beds and extensive coral reefs, and supports policies that ensure the long-term health of native wildlife populations. Through education, community engagement and professional collaboration, BFFIA works to strengthen the economic and cultural impact of fly fishing across the islands, empowering Bahamian guides and safeguarding water-based livelihoods for future generations.###

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