MCR Health Launches Saturday Family Clinic on May 9th

Access to care should meet people where they are.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is expanding access to care for families across Manatee County with a special Saturday clinic at its East Manatee Health and Wellness Center. On Saturday, May 9, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, patients will have access to family medicine, pediatrics, and on-site pharmacy services—all in one visit.Designed with working families in mind, this initiative removes common barriers to care, including the need to miss work or school for essential appointments.“Access to care should meet people where they are,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President & CEO of MCR Health. “For many of the communities we serve, convenience isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. This Saturday clinic is about rethinking how and when care is delivered to better support our patients and their families.”The clinic will be held at:East Manatee Health and Wellness Center1312 Manatee Ave E.Bradenton, FL 34208Appointments are available for individuals and families, with the added convenience of on-site pharmacy services to streamline care in a single visit.This event marks the first of several planned efforts to expand weekend and extended-hour care, as MCR Health continues to evaluate opportunities to meet growing community needs and improving access to high-quality, patient-centered care across the region.No missed work. No missed school. Just care that works for you.To schedule an appointment, call 941-721-2020 or visit mcr.health.About MCR HealthMCR Health is a leading Federally Qualified Health Center serving Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties. With a mission to provide access to care for all, MCR Health delivers comprehensive primary care, specialty services, and pharmacy support to more than 100,000 patients annually.Media Contact:Aarti Lalwani, Vice President, Executive Operations & Impact, MCR Healthalalwani@mcr.health941-310-2918

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