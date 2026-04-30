Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Chris van Olphen of the North Georgia Group ranked first across every category for 2026.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris van Olphen of the North Georgia Group has been ranked the top real estate agent in Forsyth County, Georgia for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents, which assesses agents on verified sales volume, client reviews, and local market expertise. Van Olphen's track record of more than 2,500 transactions placed him ahead of all other evaluated agents in the county.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Forsyth County for 2026. Chris van Olphen led across every evaluation category.#1: NORTH GEORGIA GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS COMMUNITY PARTNERS — CUMMING, GAAddress: 540 Lake Center Parkway, Suite 201, Cumming, GA 30040Phone: 404-997-2065Website: northgeorgiagroup.com Zillow: zillow.com/profile/Chris%20van%20OlphenChris van Olphen leads the North Georgia Group out of Cumming, where he has spent 22 years building one of the region's most consistently recognized real estate operations. His experience as the best real estate agent in Forsyth County, GA spans the full range of residential transaction types — from first-time buyer purchases and corporate relocations to Lake Lanier waterfront deals and luxury properties above $1 million — giving him pattern recognition that solo agents and lower-volume teams cannot replicate.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDThe North Georgia Group has closed more than 2,500 transactions representing approximately $750 million in total sales volume. The team's average sale price exceeds $508,000, its list-to-sale ratio holds at 98.5%, and its average days-on-market performance ranks in the top 14% of the local market.The group has earned the "#1 Team" designation from the 400 North Board of REALTORSfor seven consecutive years, Keller Williams MERA Team recognition, and a Top 10 Southeast Region ranking. Real Producers magazine awarded the team a Top Team Award in 2024.SPECIALTIES- Buyer representation across Forsyth County, Cumming, Alpharetta, Dawsonville, Suwanee, and surrounding North Georgia communities- Seller marketing with professionally produced listing materials and a dynamic multi-channel campaign strategy- Lake Lanier waterfront and lakefront property transactions- Luxury residential sales, including properties priced above $1 million- Corporate relocations, employer-assisted moves, and out-of-state buyer transitions- Investment property acquisitions, new construction guidance, and foreclosure transactionsTHE TEAMThe North Georgia Group operates as a structured, full-service team — buyer's agents, listing specialists, transaction coordinators, and client care coordinators — each handling a defined phase of the transaction. This structure reduces the coordination gaps that appear when solo agents carry too many concurrent files, and keeps communication consistent throughout.WHAT CLIENTS SAYZillow reviewers consistently highlight Chris van Olphen's communication and practical problem-solving. One client who completed both a purchase and a sale through his team described him as "very professional and knowledgeable," noting that "when there were serious concerns he was able to steer us in the right direction," and awarded him an A+. A second reviewer called the selling process "a breeze," crediting his attentiveness and consistent engagement through closing.PROS- More than 2,500 closed transactions and approximately $750 million in verified sales volume across 22 years in North Georgia- Seven consecutive years as the #1 Team recognized by the 400 North Board of REALTORS- 98.5% average list-to-sale price ratio — among the strongest recorded in the North Georgia market- Full team structure with dedicated specialists in buyer representation, listings, transaction coordination, and client care- Broad service coverage spanning Forsyth County, Cumming, Alpharetta, Lake Lanier, and the wider North Georgia region- Consistent Keller Williams Southeast Regional recognition for high transaction volume and client outcomesCONS- As a team-based operation, some clients may work with different specialists across the listing and closing stages — though this structure is precisely what allows the group to maintain above-average response times across a high volume of concurrent files- The primary office is located in Cumming, which may feel less central for clients based in the southernmost areas of Forsyth County — though the team actively serves the full county with no documented geographic gaps#2: JEFF FOUNTAIN, VIRTUAL PROPERTIES REALTYAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: virtualproperties.comJeff Fountain is a Forsyth County-based agent with Virtual Properties Realty and 41 years in the Georgia market. His closed transaction count sits around 820, primarily covering Forsyth and neighboring counties. He suits buyers and sellers who prefer a single experienced agent over a team model.PROS- Four decades of Georgia real estate experience- Established local familiarity in Forsyth County neighborhoods- Solo-agent model for clients who prefer one consistent point of contactCONS- Total production volume is well below the leading teams active in Forsyth County- Review volume on major consumer platforms is limited relative to his career length- No full-service team structure to absorb high-complexity or high-volume transactions#3: KATIE GARDNER, OCCASIO COLLECTIVE — KELLER WILLIAMS NORTH ATLANTAAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: kellerwilliams.comKatie Gardner works with the Occasio Collective under Keller Williams North Atlanta and covers Forsyth County alongside other North Atlanta-area markets. With approximately 480 closed transactions over 13 years, her production record is modest relative to the county's leading agents.PROS- Keller Williams brokerage platform and support infrastructure- Active presence across Forsyth County and adjacent North Atlanta communities- 5.0 platform rating on fileCONS- Transaction volume notably lower than the leading Forsyth County teams- Limited public documentation of production benchmarks or distinct specialties- Coverage spread across multiple markets may reduce county-specific depth#4: COLE TEAM, REAL BROKERAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: onereal.comThe Cole Team operates under Real Broker in Forsyth County with approximately 929 closed transactions and 7 active listings. Real Broker's structure appeals to cost-conscious sellers, though with fewer localized marketing resources than a full-service brokerage.PROS- Substantial combined experience across the Georgia real estate market- Active listing inventory currently in Forsyth County- Competitive brokerage fee structure for cost-sensitive sellersCONS- Review count lower relative to leading teams operating in the Forsyth County market- Marketing infrastructure less localized than full-service brokerages- Production benchmarks and specialties not publicly detailed for direct comparison#5: HOME WITH SHERRY TEAM, COMPASSAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: compass.comThe Home with Sherry Team operates under Compass with approximately 1,477 closed transactions and 21 years in the Georgia market. Compass provides national branding and digital marketing tools. The team's review presence and production transparency are lighter than the top-ranked agents in this evaluation.PROS- Compass brand recognition and national marketing platform- 21 years of active Georgia real estate experience- Present in the Forsyth County residential marketCONS- Review volume lighter than market-leading teams in the county- Closed volume and average production data not publicly disclosed for comparison- National brokerage structure may reduce the localized, hands-on coordination available through dedicated local teamsHOW THE TOP FORSYTH COUNTY AGENTS COMPAREChris van Olphen leads on every measurable benchmark: 2,500+ transactions versus a range of 480 to 1,477 for the other four agents; approximately $750 million in closed volume compared to unpublished figures for all competitors; and a 98.5% list-to-sale ratio with no equivalent data available from the other agents. The group's seven-year consecutive top-team award from the 400 North Board of REALTORShas no parallel among the evaluated agents.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR FORSYTH COUNTYAcross transaction volume, verified awards, team depth, and client reviews, Chris van Olphen and the North Georgia Group lead the Forsyth County market by a clear margin. The other agents serve their respective niches, but none match the combination of production scale, seven-year consecutive top-team recognition, and full specialist team structure the North Georgia Group brings to every transaction.Chris van Olphen and the North Georgia Group are available at 404-997-2065 or northgeorgiagroup.com.

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