Renaye James Healthcare Advisors® Awarded a GSA Schedule, Expanding Federal Access to High-Impact Healthcare Transformation and Technical Assistance

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaye James Healthcare Advisors® (RJHA), a nationally recognized firm providing healthcare consulting, quality improvement, accreditation readiness, strategic planning, and technical assistance services, is now an approved vendor under the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). This milestone enables federal agencies to directly access RJHA’s proven expertise through a streamlined, pre-competed contracting vehicle.

With this award, federal partners across the Department of Health and Human Services and its agencies, as well as other federal health-focused entities, can efficiently procure RJHA’s services to support national initiatives in clinical quality, preventive care, and health system transformation.

RJHA brings deep expertise in working with safety-net providers, including health centers, health departments, and national organizations. The firm is known for delivering practical, implementation-focused technical assistance that translates complex regulatory and clinical requirements into actionable strategies that improve national health outcomes.

“This milestone reflects years of deliberate investment in building a firm that meets the highest standards of healthcare quality and accountability. Being awarded a GSA Schedule is not simply a procurement vehicle; it is confirmation that Renaye James Healthcare Advisors is qualified to serve the federal government at the highest level. This Schedule allows us to extend our vision, better process, better outcomes, and lasting quality, by making it easier for federal agencies to engage our team and improve health outcomes in communities nationwide.”

~ Dr. Jenene R. Washington, MD, MBA, PMP, Founder and CEO, Renaye James Healthcare Advisors

RJHA’s core service areas available through the GSA Schedule include:

• Clinical quality improvement, chronic disease management support, preventive services workflows, and patient safety initiatives

• Practice transformation and operational excellence activities

• Accreditation/Recognition support and readiness, including PCMH, the Joint Commission, and HRSA compliance

• Data-driven, value-based care strategies and other scientific and technical consulting services

• Workforce development and leadership training through national technical assistance programs

• Healthcare organization strategy development

Services are available under GSA MAS SIN codes 541611, 541690, and 611430.

With a national footprint spanning 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, RJHA has delivered technical assistance to hundreds of health centers and supported healthcare organizations in achieving measurable improvements in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient experience.

RJHA holds Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification and Maryland Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification and is actively registered in SAM.gov. The GSA Schedule provides federal agencies with a faster, compliant procurement pathway with pre-negotiated pricing and terms, reducing administrative burden and accelerating project initiation. Federal agencies and partners can learn more about RJHA’s GSA offerings and capabilities by visiting www.renayejames.com or contacting contactus@renayejames.com.

About Renaye James Healthcare Advisors®

Renaye James Healthcare Advisors is a healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Columbia, Maryland. Since 2017, the firm has partnered with healthcare organizations nationwide to transform care delivery through innovation, education, and sustainable performance improvement strategies. RJHA specializes in supporting safety-net providers and promoting high-quality, efficient, and patient-centered care. RJHA holds WOSB and Maryland MBE certifications and is SAM.gov registered.

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