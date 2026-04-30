Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys of Denton Announces $2.55 Million Settlement in Motor Vehicle Crash Case

Denton, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys in Denton has announced a $2.55 million policy-limits settlement on behalf of a client injured in a motor vehicle crash, a resolution that far exceeds the client’s medical expenses, which totaled just over $150,000.00 according to the firm.

The settlement resolves a personal injury claim stemming from a collision in North Texas which occurred on I-35W going north towards Gainesville. The parties reached an agreement, and the terms were not accompanied by any admission of liability by the defendant.

While specific details of the crash and the identities of the parties are confidential, the size of the settlement relative to the medical bills underscores the role that non-economic damages can play in motor vehicle accident cases in Texas. Compensation in such matters can include lost wages, future care needs and often most importantly – the incredible impact that the injuries may have on the person’s overall quality of life, sometimes continuing for the remainder of the person’s life.

John “Tony” Ross, managing attorney at Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, commented, “The outcome reflects an effort to account for the long-term effects of the client’s injuries, beyond the immediate costs of treatment.” The firm noted that the client faced uncertainty after the collision and that negotiations focused on both current losses and future risks.

Texas law allows injured parties to seek damages not only for medical bills but also for physical pain, mental anguish, and permanent impairment. In some cases, these non-economic components can represent a substantial portion of a settlement or verdict, particularly where injuries affect a person’s ability to work or participate in family and community life.

Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys is based in Denton and serves clients throughout North Texas, in cities such as Gainesville, Decatur, Southlake, Flower Mound and Sherman. Serious and catastrophic injuries from automobile and commercial truck (18-wheeler) cases make up a large percentage of the firm’s caseload. The firm said it views the $2.55 million resolution as an illustration of how negotiated settlements can often provide financial stability and resolution to a case without the additional costs, time requirements (often years), and uncertainties of trial. This is especially true where the negotiated settlement is for the maximum policy limits that an insurance policy will cover.

Additional details about the firm and its work on personal injury matters in North Texas are available at chandlerrosslaw.com.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured or who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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