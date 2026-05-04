RINA expands its Singapore Open Innovation Hub with the support of EDB

GENOA, ITALY, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RINA - a global ship classification, inspection, certification and consulting engineering group - strengthens its Singapore Open Innovation Hub with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The aim is to accelerate innovation across the maritime and energy sectors.The Singapore Open Innovation Hub focuses on translating applied research into real-world solutions with clear industry impact. Bringing together industry, academia and technology partners, the Hub serves as a platform to co-develop and deploy innovations addressing key challenges across the maritime and energy sectors.At the core of the initiative are three priority areas:• Integrated digital twin technologies connecting vessels, ports and hinterland systems to optimise performance and reduce emissions;• Decarbonisation solutions, including alternative fuels and new operational models developed in collaboration with industry;• AI-enabled learning platforms to accelerate workforce skills and support the adoption of emerging technologies.The Hub will support applied research, industry pilots and large-scale deployment, with a focus on delivering practical, scalable outcomes. This includes the development of multi-dimensional digital twins, joint projects on alternative fuel adoption and advanced training systems designed to close critical skills gaps. The initiative is also expected to support the development of new capabilities and services, strengthening innovation across the maritime and energy value chains.As part of the programme, RINA will expand its Singapore-based research and innovation team, with plans to create 13 new specialist roles over the next three years.Imran Ibrahim, Director of the Open Innovation Hub Singapore at RINA, said: “We see the Singapore Open Innovation Hub as a catalyst for translating innovation into real operational value for the maritime and energy sectors. By working closely with industry partners, regulators and research institutions, we are building an ecosystem that connects digitalisation, decarbonisation and workforce development. EDB’s support allows us to accelerate the deployment of solutions such as integrated digital twins, alternative fuel adoption pathways and AI-enabled learning platforms, ensuring that innovation is not only developed but also implemented at scale.”Soo Haw Yun, Vice President Global Enterprise Division at EDB, added: “The launch of RINA’s first Open Innovation Hub for Asia here in Singapore is a testament to our role as a leading maritime hub and a trusted base for companies to accelerate innovation. Companies like RINA can access a strong base of research and scientific capabilities here to co-develop, test and scale new solutions. We look forward to RINA’s partnerships with industry players to drive new technology adoption and capability development in our maritime and energy sectors."The Singapore facility is part of RINA’s global network of Open Innovation Hubs, reinforcing its position as a recognised player in global innovation and supporting the development of sustainable, technology-driven solutions worldwide.RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731

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