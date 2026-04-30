Kaye Peterson, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Diabetes Advocacy and Rural Healthcare Access

LEBANON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Academic Librarian Transforms Lived Experience into Policy Impact and Grassroots Change Across Kentucky and BeyondKaye Peterson is a retired academic librarian whose lifelong commitment to education and service has evolved into a powerful voice for diabetes awareness, rural healthcare access, and agricultural advocacy. Based in Lebanon, Kentucky, she has spent decades strengthening her community through outreach, leadership, and a deep belief in the responsibility of being an engaged and compassionate neighbor.Kaye’s early career reflected her passion for education and accessibility. From driving a bookmobile to serving as a librarian at St. Catharine College, she worked to expand access to knowledge while teaching information literacy and creating innovative programs that engaged students in meaningful ways. Her work was always rooted in connection—bringing people, resources, and ideas together to create lasting impact.Living with Type 1 diabetes for more than 40 years, Kaye has transformed her personal experience into purposeful advocacy. She has been a leading voice in efforts to make insulin more affordable and accessible, playing a role in advancing policies such as the $35 insulin cap for Medicare recipients in Kentucky. Her advocacy blends policy work with creative, community-driven initiatives, including distributing Barbie dolls representing women with diabetes—an effort designed to raise awareness, inspire hope, and empower others living with the condition.Her work extends beyond diabetes to broader issues impacting rural communities. Kaye actively advocates for improved telehealth access, stronger rural healthcare systems, and support for farm families—ensuring that underserved populations have a voice in conversations that shape policy and care delivery. Her ability to connect lived experience with legislative action has made her a trusted and influential advocate at both the local and national levels.Kaye encourages young women to lead with courage and confidence. She believes in stepping forward, speaking up, and trusting that every voice has value. Drawing from her own experience, she emphasizes that personal stories often carry more impact than data alone. As the first woman to serve on the Marion County Farm Bureau board for 26 years, she understands the importance of claiming space and embracing leadership opportunities. Her message is clear: believe in your perspective, make it personal, and never hesitate to lead.Her leadership and advocacy have earned widespread recognition. Kaye serves as a Global Ambassador for Dexcom and is actively involved with the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition. She has also been featured in The New York Times for her work on insulin pricing, further amplifying her impact on a national stage.Beyond her accomplishments, Kaye is known for her infectious energy, sense of humor, and ability to inspire those around her. Whether mentoring peers, speaking publicly, or engaging in grassroots activism, she continues to center compassion, lived experience, and community connection in everything she does.Through her unwavering dedication, Kaye Peterson exemplifies the power of turning personal challenges into collective change—proving that advocacy rooted in empathy and action can transform lives and communities alike.Learn More about Kaye Peterson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kaye-peterson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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