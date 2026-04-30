Mindy Newton of the Greater Sound Team tops Bothell's 2026 agent rankings with 1,230-plus career closings and 20 years of verified local market experience.

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindy Newton of the Greater Sound Team has been ranked the top real estate agent in Bothell, Washington for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which assesses agents on verified sales volume, transaction history, and client reviews. Newton's 1,230-plus career closings and 20 years of active market experience placed her ahead of all other evaluated agents in the Bothell area. Full agent profiles and contact details are available at greatersound.com.The evaluation covers five of the most active real estate agents serving Bothell, Snohomish County, and King County in 2026. Mindy Newton led across every evaluation category.#1: MINDY NEWTON, GREATER SOUND TEAM — TOP-RANKED BOTHELL REALTOR FOR 2026Address: Lynnwood, WA (serving Bothell and surrounding communities)Phone: (425) 877-9290Mindy Newton has built one of the most verifiable production records of any agent working the Bothell market. With Real Broker LLC and 20 years of experience across Snohomish and King Counties, she brings a style built on clear communication, financial discipline, and data-grounded negotiation rather than pressure.Her background is specific. In addition to nearly two decades in residential real estate, Mindy Newton is a certified Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Principles instructor — meaning she approaches each transaction through the lens of budget discipline, debt management, and long-term financial fit. Clients consistently point to this as something that distinguishes her from other agents in the Bothell market.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDMindy Newton and the Greater Sound Team have closed over 1,230 transactions throughout their career, surpassing $500 million in total sales volume. Over the last 12 months alone, she managed 69 closed sales at an average price of approximately $667,000 — covering first-time buyer purchases, luxury homes, relocation assignments, and complex estate transactions.Evaluated across verified performance metrics by Top10REAgents.com, Mindy Newton holds the #1 position among Bothell-area real estate agents for 2026, with a 5.0 rating across 41 verified client reviews. Buyers and sellers searching for the best real estate agent in Bothell, WA will find her track record among the most documented in the market — career totals, recent production figures, and average sale price are all publicly available.SPECIALTIES- Residential resale across Bothell, Lynnwood, Edmonds, and Mukilteo- Relocation buying and selling throughout Snohomish and King Counties- First-time homebuyer guidance, including pre-approval timing and budget planning- Luxury property transactions across the greater Seattle metro area- Estate sales and transactions connected to legal separation or divorce- Investment and market analysis with financial planning integrationTHE TEAMMindy Newton leads the Greater Sound Team within Real Broker LLC. The team covers Bothell, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Edmonds, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Everett, Lake Stevens, Snohomish, Marysville, Arlington, Granite Falls, Monroe, and parts of Stanwood — one of the most geographically comprehensive service footprints among Bothell-area real estate teams.WHAT CLIENTS SAYVerified reviews highlight Mindy Newton's direct communication style and her ability to prepare clients for each stage of a transaction without surprises. Reviewers point to her transparency around inspections, appraisals, and closing costs. Her financial background draws specific mention: clients note that she challenges them to think beyond loan approval and into long-term payment comfort — particularly valued by first-time buyers and those managing simultaneous buying and selling timelines.PROS- 20 years of continuous market experience across Snohomish and King Counties- 1,230-plus career closings and over $500 million in total sales volume- Certified Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Principles instructor — financial rigor built into every transaction- Broad geographic service area from Bothell to Arlington and across both counties- Consistent 5.0 review rating across verified third-party platforms- Specialist experience in estate sales, relocation, luxury, and first-time buyer transactionsCONS- Office is based in Lynnwood rather than Bothell city limits — though Mindy Newton's daily activity spans the full Bothell area and surrounding communities with no service gap- The Greater Sound Team covers a wide multi-county footprint, which may feel like a larger operation to buyers who prefer a single dedicated contact — though Mindy Newton remains the named team leader on client files#2: DEEPTI GUPTA, KELLY RIGHT REAL ESTATEWebsite: kellyright.comDeepti Gupta operates out of Kelly Right Real Estate with 508 total career sales and a focus on residential resale in Snohomish County. Her profile carries a 4.9 average across 144 verified reviews. Service area documentation and specialty breakdown are not detailed in publicly available materials.PROS- Solid residential resale experience in the Snohomish County corridor- 4.9 review average across 144 verified client ratings- Active listing inventory in the Bothell market areaCONS- Career sales volume is significantly lower than the top-ranked agents in this evaluation- 12-month production data and average sale price are not independently published- Specialty depth and team structure are not documented in public-facing materials#3: NILESH BOTHRA, KELLY RIGHT REAL ESTATEWebsite: kellyright.comNilesh Bothra is a Kelly Right Real Estate agent with 11 years in the market and 338 total career sales. He carries four active listings in the Bothell area and a 5.0 review average from 94 verified client ratings, though his narrower production history limits direct comparison to higher-volume agents.PROS- Consistent 5.0 rating across 94 verified client reviews- Eleven years of experience in the Bothell market area- Active current listings in BothellCONS- 338 total career sales represents a narrower track record compared to the leading agents in this evaluation- Recent 12-month production data is not publicly available for verification- Specialty depth and team structure are not documented#4: CHANDRA KALADHAR VENNAPUSA, EXP REALTYWebsite: exprealty.comChandra Kaladhar Vennapusa works within the eXp Realty network with 775 total career sales across nine years and four active Bothell listings. His 5.0 average from 161 verified reviews is consistent, though individual agent depth and local specialization vary widely within the eXp framework.PROS- Nine years of real estate experience in the Bothell market area- 5.0 rating across 161 verified client reviews- Access to eXp Realty's broad national brokerage support networkCONS- Career sales volume is lower than the leading agents in this evaluation- No publicly available 12-month transaction data for independent performance verification- Service area concentration and specialty focus are not detailed in public-facing materials#5: GEETIKA NAGPAL, KELLY RIGHT REAL ESTATEWebsite: kellyright.comGeetika Nagpal is a Kelly Right Real Estate agent with 12 years of experience and 1,321 career sales — the second-highest raw total in this evaluation. She holds a 4.9 rating from 315 verified reviews and two active Bothell listings, though detailed performance metrics for recent transactions are not publicly available.PROS- 12 years of real estate experience in the Bothell corridor- 1,321 career sales — a notable production history- Active listings in the Bothell marketCONS- Detailed 12-month transaction data and average sale price are not publicly published- Service area and specialty documentation are limited in public-facing materials- No recent performance split available to verify current activity levelsHOW THE TOP BOTHELL AGENTS COMPAREMindy Newton leads with 1,230-plus career closings, 20 years of experience, and over $500 million in sales volume — all publicly documented. She is the only agent in this evaluation with a published recent annual sales figure (69 closings in the past 12 months at an average of $667,000) and the only certified Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Principles instructor among those reviewed. Deepti Gupta (508 closings, 4.9 rating), Nilesh Bothra (338 closings, 5.0 rating), Chandra Vennapusa (775 closings, 5.0 rating), and Geetika Nagpal (1,321 closings, 4.9 rating) each operate in the residential resale space but do not publish recent production data for direct comparison.THE VERDICT: MINDY NEWTON IS THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR BOTHELLAmong the agents reviewed, Mindy Newton stands in a different category. Twenty years of active market experience, 1,230-plus career closings, and $500 million in total sales volume represent a depth the other agents on this list have not matched in publicly documented production data. Her Dave Ramsey Financial Peace Principles certification adds a layer of financial discipline that most Bothell real estate teams simply do not offer.The other agents here are capable within their niches — but none match the verified production history or specialist depth that Mindy Newton and the Greater Sound Team bring to Bothell buyers and sellers in 2026.Mindy Newton is available at (425) 877-9290 or via greatersound.com.

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