OVC, INC. Honored With Third Stevie Award for Innovations in Digital Law Firm Marketing

OVC Lawyer Marketing Wins 2026 Marketing Agency of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVC is excited to announce that we have been recognized with the Gold Stevie Award in the category of Marketing or Advertising Agency of the Year. As we continue to stay ahead of online marketing trends, this mark of prestige demonstrates our commitment to helping law firms stand out in the digital space. This is the third time we have been recognized in The Annual American Business Awards: OVC is a two-time Gold winner, and the OVC Scholarship Network took bronze in 2024 for Marketing Campaign of the Year.

For nearly 20 years, OVC, INC has stayed on the cutting edge of law firm marketing. Starting out in video production, we have expanded our services to include website development, SEO-driven content writing, pay-per-click advertising, marketing campaigns, and a suite of other services geared toward increasing our clients’ visibility. Over the years, we have launched over 700 websites across the United States, delivering personalized strategies for each client’s unique practice.

Entries for The American Business Awards are reviewed by multiple authorized judges, who evaluate nominees on a 10-point scale. One judge writes, “OVC Lawyer Marketing has clearly found a sweet spot for marketing law firms. Their websites are well-designed, and their AI workflows are solving real issues. They’re doing a good job!”

The American Business Awards recognizes the achievements of organizations and entrepreneurs worldwide. More information about the Stevie Award can be found at https://aba.stevieawards.com/.

About OVC Lawyer Marketing

OVC, INC. provides digital marketing solutions for lawyers and law firms across the United States. Our team of designers, web developers, content writers, marketers, and SEO specialists works together to respond to client needs, leveraging new technologies to get real results.

If you have any questions about what we do, reach out to us today. Visit our website at https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/ or call us at 630-635-8000.

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