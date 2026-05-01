MISSD Urges Clearer Akathisia Warnings and Clinician Education

Recent media coverage of akathisia brings renewed focus to this medication-induced disorder as advocates call for improved disclosure and patient safety

In the prescribed harm community, one of the things you hear over and over is, 'I wish someone had told me—I wish I had known.'” — Stacey Haza, Akathisia Survivor and Advocate

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is calling for improved drug risk disclosure and greater clinical awareness amid renewed media attention to akathisia following recent coverage involving Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychologist and well-known commentator.

According to public accounts shared by his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, he has experienced symptoms consistent with akathisia.

The increased attention comes as patient safety advocacy efforts grow, including a Change.org petition launched by akathisia survivor Stacey Haza, who reports she was not fully warned about the risk. The petition calls for black box warnings that explicitly name and describe akathisia.

Black box warnings are the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s most serious safety warnings, indicating potentially life-threatening risks.

"Akathisia is not clearly disclosed in current drug labeling, contributing to delayed recognition and misdiagnosis," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD founder. "Clear warnings and accurate recognition are essential to preventing harm."

By speaking publicly, Peterson has contributed to increased awareness of akathisia—a medication-induced neuropsychiatric disorder—reflected in coverage across major U.S., Canadian, and U.K. outlets.

Akathisia is often minimized as "restlessness," but it can involve severe inner agitation, an inability to sit still, panic, insomnia, and intense psychological distress. In severe cases, it has been associated with self-harm, violence, and suicide. It may occur with or without visible movement and is frequently misdiagnosed as an underlying psychiatric condition rather than recognized as an adverse drug effect.

MISSD emphasizes that akathisia has been associated with hundreds of medications—not only those prescribed for mental health conditions. These include:

Dopamine-blocking medications, including certain anti-nausea drugs;

Some anti-infective and antimalarial medications;

Antidepressants and antipsychotics;

Certain medications used for conditions such as acne or hair loss;

And other medications that affect the central nervous system.

Haza, who was misdiagnosed and mistreated after developing akathisia, shares her experience on MISSD’s Akathisia Stories podcast.

"I just remember that things weren’t right. I felt like I was crawling out of my skin. I was afraid of literally everything," said Haza. "In the prescribed harm community, one of the things you hear over and over is, 'I wish someone had told me—I wish I had known.'"

Her experience reflects a broader pattern in which akathisia is overlooked, leading to delayed recognition and inappropriate care. When akathisia is not identified, patients may receive dose increases or additional medications that can intensify the condition.

To hear more from Haza, listen to her full interview on MISSD’s Akathisia Stories podcast. She also advocates for akathisia awareness and informed consent through her YouTube channel, social media outreach, and her Change.org petition.

Separately, an online platform, prescribed-harm.com, has been created where individuals can share their experiences, contributing to increased public awareness of akathisia and related iatrogenic harm.

MISSD offers free educational resources, including two online courses on akathisia, available to healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, and families worldwide:

Addressing Clinicians’ Challenges and Misunderstandings About Akathisia; Akathisia 101—accredited by the National Association of Social Workers and offering 1 CE credit.

Both courses are free and can be completed in approximately one hour. Access the courses online.

"These courses are designed to close critical knowledge gaps, enhance patient safety, and support informed decision-making," said Dolin. "Education and full transparency about medication risks must be standard—not optional. Lives depend on it."

About MISSD

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing medication-induced suicide through akathisia education and awareness. MISSD provides free educational resources for healthcare professionals, patients, and families worldwide. The foundation accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry.

What is Akathisia?

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