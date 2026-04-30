Upstate Modernist Expands Its Influence in Hudson Valley’s Custom Home Market with Modern-Rural Design Philosophy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, personal expression defines almost every way that we show up in the world, from our wardrobe to what kind of car we drive. For people who tackle a custom home build, they often hope that the home reflects their tastes, their personalities, and their values.

In hot custom home markets like the Hudson Valley in New York, city-dwellers are increasingly looking to build homes that not only reflect their modern tastes but also let in a bit of the beauty of the natural area of upstate New York. The demand for custom homes that check all of those boxes has grown significantly in recent years.

One company that is leading the charge for modern custom home builds in the Hudson Valley is Upstate Modernist. Known for its unique fusion approach to home design, which mixes modern architecture with rural character, Upstate Modernist is meeting the moment and responding to what today’s discerning homeowners want the most: a custom home built that feels deeply personal and tied to the land it inhabits.

What custom home buyers are looking for

While luxury home buyers in the past chased square footage and flash, today’s high-end buyers are seeking more meaning in their homes, whether they are vacation homes they build as a respite from city life or forever homes that they live in year-round. Buyers want homes to say something about who they are and spaces that tell their story.

“We look beyond flash and fleeting architecture trends,” says Doug Maxwell, managing partner and co-founder of Upstate Modernist. “A modern aesthetic guides our home designs, but we embrace the environment in which the homes are placed, considering how the design fits into the natural landscape with subtle, sophisticated colors and materials and a conservationist mindset.”

From minimalist retreats set into hillsides overlooking the Valley to modern farmhouses that embrace the patchwork of pastures that dot the upstate New York landscape in places like Rhinebeck, Upstate Modernists’ homes evoke modern luxury while still feeling like they have always been a part of the area.

The company’s partnership with S3 Architecture has allowed the design team to instill architectural precision and quality into each and every build, something that has become increasingly important to modern home buyers.

Building to suit lifestyles

People who flee the big city for the quiet and calm of the Hudson Valley are looking to embrace a particular lifestyle. The dream is no longer just a “house in the country” but the creation of a sanctuary that blends comfort and modern craftsmanship.

“Buyers are leaning into open, light-filled spaces that are designed for how people live today,” Maxwell explains. “These builds give ample space for remote workers, creative pursuits, and meaningful rest time.”

Upstate Modern has learned to prioritize emotion and experience when guiding people through a home build in response to changing lifestyles. Knowing that people are looking for a more rural feel to their homes in upstate New York, its designs embrace an interpretation of farmhouse design using locally sourced, natural materials and framing landscapes as if they were works of art.

One recent design perfectly illustrates the Upstate Modernist’s embrace of modern country living. The barn-inspired home features a blackened wood exterior, soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and entire walls of glass that bring the outside world in. “Each design is uniquely tailored to both client and context,” says Maxwell.

With clients every step of the way

What sets Upstate Modernist apart from other Hudson Valley design firms is its ability to be with clients every step along the way in the build process, ensuring that each home is built exactly to the owner’s specifications.

“Our clients appreciate not having to juggle designers, architects, and builders,” says Maxwell. “We manage every phase of the project, from concept to permits to sourcing materials. Our clients can then focus on the exciting parts of the build and leave the rest to us.”

The result is a seamless journey for the clients, taking them from blank parcel to dream home.

Sustainability as a foundation

Today’s consumers are sustainably minded, and that includes people looking to build homes. Upstate Modernist does not view sustainability as a simple checkbox; it is a foundation for the company. Every project aims to be eco-conscious with sustainable materials, smart home systems that save energy, and construction methods designed to minimize waste and disruption to the natural environment.

Upstate Modernist is taking what modern home buyers are looking for and creating dream homes that endure. The company’s philosophy rests on a connection with the Hudson Valley, the landscape, and the lifestyles of the people they serve.

In blending high design with authenticity, Upstate Modernist is creating homes that people can make a part of their unique story as they seek to live deliberately among the natural beauty of upstate New York.

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