Camilo R. Gomez, MD on That’s Right with Chris Voss, aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Former Neurologist Applies Life-or-Death Decision-Making Frameworks to Enhance Business Strategy and Leadership Performance

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Camilo R. Gomez, founder of Empathic Reasoning™ and executive strategy advisor, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss, aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores a critical leadership gap: the disconnect between data-driven decision-making and the human factors that ultimately shape outcomes.

Dr. Gomez’s perspective is shaped by over 46 years of experience as an interventional neurologist, where decisions carry immediate, irreversible consequences. Throughout his career, he realized that the principles essential in high-stakes medical settings—clear thinking, disciplined reasoning, and a profound understanding of human behavior—are equally relevant to business and organizational leadership.

This insight inspired him to develop a framework that integrates critical thinking with empathy, enabling leaders to go beyond superficial analysis and address the underlying causes of performance problems.

At the center of his work lies a clear insight: data itself does not solve problems.

As he explains, “The data provide only very sterile information. Unless you understand the people and what motivates them, it is impossible to arrive at a practical solution.”

This distinction defines the challenge he observes across various industries. Organizations often misdiagnose their problems, perceiving them as communication failures when, in fact, they stem from a lack of listening. Without understanding the emotional and behavioral factors that influence decisions, even the most sophisticated analysis yields incomplete or ineffective solutions.

Chris Voss emphasized the key mechanism behind alignment, pointing out that when individuals feel understood, they can engage more effectively with both the problem and its solution.

Dr. Gomez’s approach starts with active listening, a practice he deems essential. He then uses carefully crafted questions; he does not provide answers but guides leaders to reach their own conclusions.

He explains this approach clearly: “The best way is not to convince them, but to let them convince themselves by asking the right questions.”

This process is especially important during high-pressure leadership transitions. A common situation surfaces when newly appointed executives implement sweeping changes without fully understanding the existing system. Instead of directly challenging these assumptions, Dr. Gomez employs structured questioning to identify logical gaps and guide decision-making toward more effective outcomes.

A clear example occurred in a hospital setting, where leadership sought to standardize discharge times without addressing the underlying inefficiencies. By reframing the problem to optimize system performance, Dr. Gomez successfully guided the organization to identify structural constraints and improve overall results.

The strength of this approach lies in its precision. Rather than simply increasing activity, it enhances accuracy, ensuring that effort is focused on the right problem.

At its core, his work is founded on a straightforward yet frequently overlooked principle: effective decision-making demands both analytical rigor and human understanding.

Through his consulting, speaking engagements, and his book "Empathic Reasoning for Extraordinary Results", Dr. Gomez consistently applies this framework across industries, helping organizations transition from reactive problem-solving to structured, insight-driven execution.

That’s Right with Chris Voss showcases leading experts and innovators who offer practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses tackle complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

Camilo R. Gomez: Solving Business Challenges with Empathy and Strategic Insight

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