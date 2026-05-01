Summit Fleet, Part of Kaizen Automotive Group, Acquires Capps Van & Truck Rental

Summit Fleet

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Fleet, a commercial fleet solutions provider and a member of the Kaizen Automotive Group, today announced the acquisition of Capps Van & Truck Rental, a U.S.-based commercial rental company with a strong presence in Texas and the Oklahoma City (OKC) market.

Capps Van & Truck Rental is a well-established provider of commercial truck rentals and retail van rentals, serving a diverse customer base across the United States. The acquisition expands Summit Fleet’s footprint into key U.S. markets and strengthens its capabilities in short- and long-term commercial vehicle rentals.

“Capps has built a strong reputation across the U.S., particularly in Texas and Oklahoma, by delivering dependable vehicles and outstanding customer service,” said Scott Stevenson, President of Summit Fleet. “This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and enhances our ability to support customers operating in some of the most active commercial and logistics markets in North America.”

“What stood out to us about Capps was the strength of their team and their commitment to customers,” said Nate Clarke, CEO of Kaizen Automotive Group. “They share our values around service and long-term relationships, and we’re excited to welcome the Capps team into the Kaizen and Summit Fleet family.”

Capps’ extensive experience supporting construction, logistics, trades, and commercial customers complements Summit Fleet’s fleet management and mobility expertise. Customers will continue to receive the same high level of service they expect from Capps, now backed by the scale, resources, and long-term investment approach of Summit Fleet and the Kaizen Automotive Group.

“Our team is excited to join Summit Fleet and Kaizen Automotive Group,” said Dave Capps, Owner and Founder of Capps Van & Truck Rental. “We share a common commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and long-term relationships. This partnership positions us well for continued growth while maintaining the local focus our customers value.”

The acquisition further advances Kaizen Automotive Group’s strategy of expanding its commercial fleet and mobility platform across North America, with a focus on high-growth regions and customer-driven solutions.

Parr Brown Gee & Loveless served as legal counsel to Summit Fleet/Kaizen Automotive Group. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and The CJ Group served as financial advisor. Scheff & Stone served as legal counsel to Capps.

About Summit Fleet

Summit Fleet provides commercial vehicle rental, leasing, and fleet solutions for businesses operating across a wide range of industries. As part of the Kaizen Automotive Group, Summit Fleet combines scale, flexibility, and operational expertise to support customers across multiple markets. For more information, visit summitfleet.com.

About Kaizen Automotive Group

Kaizen Automotive Group is a diversified automotive organization focused on continuous improvement, long-term partnerships, and sustainable growth. The group operates across automotive retail, fleet, and mobility solutions in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit kaizenauto.com.

About Capps Van & Truck Rental

Capps Van & Truck Rental is a U.S.-based provider of commercial truck rentals and retail van rentals, with a strong footprint in Texas and the Oklahoma City region. The company serves commercial operators nationwide with reliable vehicles and customer-focused service. For more information, visit gocapps.com.

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