The Mark Hurt Law Firm Participates in Black Lung Forum in Southwest Virginia

ST. PAUL, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Executive Partner P. Heith Reynolds of The Mark Hurt Law Firm participated in a Black Lung forum at the Oxbow Center in St. Paul, Virginia, where coal miners, healthcare providers, and community advocates gathered to discuss ongoing challenges related to black lung disease.

The event brought together representatives from organizations, including the National Black Lung Association, medical professionals, and legal advocates to address issues such as access to care, benefits, and the long-term impact of occupational exposure. Discussions focused on the importance of awareness, early detection, and support for miners and their families.

During the forum, Reynolds shared legal insight on navigating black lung claims and emphasized the importance of ensuring miners have access to information and resources when facing complex benefits processes.

The Mark Hurt Law Firm continues to play an active role in supporting coal miners through both legal representation and community advocacy. The firm regularly works with individuals and families facing black lung disease and other occupational injuries, helping them navigate complex claims processes and pursue the compensation and support they deserve.

For more information about the firm and their services, visit:

https://www.markhurtlawfirm.com

About The Mark Hurt Law Firm

With offices throughout Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, The Mark Hurt Law Firm represents clients in personal injury, workplace injury, and black lung claims. The firm is committed to providing experienced, client-focused representation to individuals and families across the region.

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