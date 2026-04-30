Susan Keshen Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Keshen, Fractional Chief Financial Officer and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategic financial leadership, clarity in cash flow, and value-focused planning help entrepreneurs reduce stress and build more resilient, scalable businesses.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Keshen explores the importance of financial clarity, proactive planning, and aligning business decisions with long-term value creation, and breaks down how disciplined financial strategy and advisory support can drive sustainable growth and exit readiness.Susan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/susan-keshen63861917

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