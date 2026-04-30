As Indoor Training Consolidates Around Performance, Kinomap Builds for the Other 95%

Kinomap reinforces its mission to make indoor training accessible, immersive and motivating for everyday users as the market shifts toward performance.

At Kinomap, we are building for the other 95% — those who want to move, feel good and stay consistent, without pressure.” — Philippe Moity, CEO of Kinomap

PARIS, FRANCE, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Zwift’s acquisition of Rouvy, the indoor training market is entering a new phase of consolidation — one increasingly shaped by performance, competition and virtual racing. In this evolving landscape, Kinomap is reaffirming a fundamentally different vision: interactive home training designed for the vast majority of users who are not chasing podiums, but simply looking to stay active, explore and stay motivated.“This moment marks a turning point for our industry,” said Philippe Moity, CEO and co-founder of Kinomap. “As platforms consolidate around performance-driven experiences, they naturally cater to a specific audience — highly engaged, competitive athletes. But they represent only a fraction of the people who train at home. At Kinomap, we are building for the other 95% — those who want to move, feel good and stay consistent, without pressure.”A Platform Designed for Real Life, Not Just PerformanceWhile much of the industry has focused on gamified environments, structured workouts and competition, Kinomap has taken a different path: bringing the real world into home training.With thousands of immersive video routes filmed across more than 60,000 locations worldwide, Kinomap allows users to travel from their living room — riding through Monument Valley , running around Mont Blanc on the iconic Chamonix trails or rowing across scenic waterways — all at their own pace.There are no avatars overtaking them, no mandatory leaderboards, and no expectation to perform. Users can push themselves if they choose to — or simply enjoy the experience.“Many people try indoor training and stop because it feels too demanding or too competitive,” added Moity. “We believe fitness should be something people look forward to, not something they feel judged by. Kinomap removes that pressure.”One Platform, Three Sports, Zero BarriersKinomap stands apart as the only major platform offering cycling, running and rowing within a single application and subscription — all compatible with a wide range of connected equipment.This flexibility allows users to adapt their training to their lifestyle:- switching between sports throughout the week,- sharing one subscription across a household,- or simply choosing the activity that feels right on a given day.Beyond indoor sessions, Kinomap also bridges the gap with outdoor activity. Users can track their outdoor workouts and replay them indoors, reliving the same route, elevation and effort — creating continuity between real-world and home fitness.An Open, Accessible Alternative in a Consolidating MarketAs the market consolidates, users are increasingly seeking complementary experiences — combining performance-driven platforms with more immersive, flexible ones.Kinomap offers a compelling alternative: a premium, real-world training experience that remains accessible in both price and philosophy.“Indoor training should not become exclusive,” said Moity. “Our role is to keep it open, affordable and enjoyable — so that anyone, regardless of age, level or objective, can find their place.”Strong Momentum into 2026Two years after becoming an official IOC licensee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kinomap enters 2026 with continued growth and innovation. The company has also recently partnered with the Golden Trail World Series alongside Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, bringing some of the world’s most iconic and challenging trails to a wider audience through immersive indoor experiences.Recent developments include:- the launch of Kinomap VR, following the acquisition of Fit Immersion,- the global expansion of Connected Races,- and availability across major platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs.Kinomap will continue investing in content, accessibility and technology throughout 2026, with several major announcements planned in the coming months.About KinomapKinomap is a global leader in interactive home training, offering immersive video-based workouts across cycling, running and rowing. With content spanning over 60,000 real-world routes and compatibility with a wide range of connected equipment, Kinomap delivers a training experience focused on freedom, exploration and enjoyment — for users of all levels.

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