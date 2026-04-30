Scott Frost on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Veteran Attorney Questions the Adversarial Model, Redefining Justice as a Product of Understanding Rather Than Aggression

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Frost, a trial lawyer with over 30 years of experience representing families harmed by corporate misconduct, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation challenges the misconception that litigation success depends on aggression rather than on understanding opposing parties.

Scott’s career began in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and expanded into a nationwide practice. He represents individuals during vulnerable times, often families facing life-changing or terminal diagnoses. His approach integrates legal strategy with medical, financial, and long-term planning to offer comprehensive support in court and daily life.

At the core of this work is a simple but often overlooked truth. “Most of our clients need someone to truly listen to them, truly hear them, and then guide them forward,” Scott explains, emphasizing that trust must be earned before making any argument.

The implication is clear: without a strong foundation, representation becomes a mere transaction, which often fails under pressure.

Scott’s cases often involve clients with mesothelioma, a terminal diagnosis with limited time to live. In these moments, the legal process becomes immediate, personal, and irreversible. The attorney’s role shifts from advocate to interpreter of what truly matters in the time remaining.

Scott approaches these situations with a discipline that goes beyond preparation. He fully immerses himself in the client’s reality, understanding both the facts and the deeper significance of what is at stake. As he says, “we have to put ourselves in their place… this is their darkest hour.”

This perspective guides his approach to tough negotiations. In a case involving a defective product and prolonged litigation, Scott chose to redirect the conflict rather than escalate it. After studying the company and product, he opened the negotiation with an unexpected admission: “I don’t think your product is as bad as the others… you made some mistakes, and you should compensate for them.”

In that moment, the dynamic shifted. Defensiveness faded—not because the position weakened, but because it was acknowledged accurately. What followed was not surrender, but progress.

Chris Voss highlighted the key to change: “When people feel understood, it transforms the entire negotiation.”

For Scott, this turning point is crucial as it marks the shift from adversarial litigation to a path toward resolution.

This redefines the trial lawyer's role. Success depends not on argument or aggression but on understanding both parties' motivations and responding precisely. The most powerful position is not the loudest but the one that commands attention.

His work balances legal expertise with compassionate advocacy, aiming not only to win cases but also to protect and support families for the future.

Across situations, one pattern is clear: people respond less to pressure and more to feeling understood. Once this connection is made, even the toughest negotiations begin to move forward.

That’s Right with Chris Voss features leading experts and innovators who share practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses overcome challenges and achieve meaningful results.

Scott Frost: Empathy into Justice—Championing Families Against Corporate Giants

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