Artivo Surfaces Named 'Distributor of the Year' at Coverings 2026

Artivo Surfaces is proud to been named Distributor of the Year by Wonder Porcelain at Coverings 2026, one of the industry's premier global events.

This achievement reflects the intentional work happening across our entire organization” — Sunil Palakodati

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artivo Surfaces is proud to announce it has been named Distributor of the Year by Wonder Porcelain at Coverings 2026, one of the industry’s premier global events.

The award was accepted by Artivo Surfaces leadership, including Sunil Palakodati and Chad Treuthart, recognizing the company’s continued growth in tile and national expansion. Artivo Surfaces’ partnership with Wonder Porcelain was built through Virginia Tile, where the brand has seen strong growth. This recognition reflects the success of that foundation and the opportunity to expand the partnership across the broader Artivo Surfaces platform.

“This achievement reflects the intentional work happening across our entire organization,” said Sunil Palakodati. “We are building a platform that brings together best-in-class products, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to our customers. Awards like this are meaningful because they validate the direction we’re heading and the strength of our partnerships.”

This marks the second major industry recognition for Artivo Surfaces in 2026, following an earlier award received in partnership with AHF. Together, these honors reflect the company’s growing influence and leadership within the industry.

Artivo Surfaces continues to evolve its offering and capabilities, positioning itself as a multi-category leader across tile, stone, hardwood, resilient flooring, and installation materials. This recognition underscores the company’s ability to deliver not only premium products, but also the infrastructure, service, and expertise that drive long-term customer success.

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces, a Transom Capital Group-backed company, is a leading national flooring and surface solutions provider uniting top brands including Virginia Tile, Galleher Duffy, and Walker Zanger. With a network of 64 locations across more than 18 states, the company delivers coast-to-coast coverage and a comprehensive portfolio of ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl, slabs, and installation materials for both residential and commercial markets. Combining a century of industry expertise with innovative design and premium products, Artivo Surfaces provides industry-leading solutions while maintaining the personalized, high-touch service its customers rely on. For more information, visit https://artivosurfaces.com.

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