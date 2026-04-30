MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM INTRODUCES MICRO-ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE PROSTATE CANCER DETECTION

Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County, Fl has micro-ultrasound tech to help prostate cancer detection with more precise imaging and targeted biopsies.

The micro-ultrasound allows us to continue using MRI when needed, but now we have a much clearer visual guide during the biopsy itself,” — Jonathan Silberstein, MD, chief of urology Memorial Healthcare System

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memorial becomes first health system in Broward County to use advanced prostate imaging technologyThe Memorial Healthcare System Division of Urology has begun using a high-resolution micro-ultrasound system to improve detection of prostate cancer. The technology is currently in use at Memorial Hospital West.Memorial Healthcare System is currently the only health system in Broward County using the ExactVu micro-ultrasound platform, bringing advanced prostate cancer imaging technology to patients in the region.Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting men in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 333,830 new cases will be diagnosed nationwide in 2026, underscoring the importance of early and accurate detection.The ExactVu 29 MHz micro-ultrasound platform gives urologists a clearer view of prostate tissue than conventional ultrasound, helping identify suspicious areas and guide more precise biopsies.“Historically, ultrasound alone could not reliably identify abnormal prostate tissue, which meant physicians often had to take multiple biopsy samples without clearly seeing the target area,” said Jonathan Silberstein, MD, chief of urology and urologic oncology at Memorial Healthcare System. “Micro-ultrasound allows us to see prostate tissue in far greater detail and identify suspicious areas in real time.”Traditional ultrasound used during prostate biopsies typically operates between 6 and 12 MHz and provides a general view of prostate anatomy. The ExactVu system operates at 29 MHz, producing images detailed enough to reveal fine tissue structures that conventional ultrasound often cannot detect.In recent years, physicians have increasingly used MRI prior to biopsy to help identify suspicious areas of the prostate. However, aligning MRI images with traditional ultrasound during biopsy can be challenging, and even slight misalignment may lead to missed targets. MRI can also miss some clinically significant prostate cancers.“The micro-ultrasound allows us to continue using MRI when needed, but now we have a much clearer visual guide during the biopsy itself,” Silberstein said.The technology may also streamline the diagnostic process. In many cases, physicians can evaluate the prostate and perform targeted biopsies during the same visit rather than requiring a separate MRI appointment followed by a biopsy procedure.“Being able to clearly identify where the cancer is located in the prostate allows us to target treatment much more precisely,” Silberstein said. “That allows us to perform focal therapy, which treats only the cancerous portion of the prostate while preserving healthy tissue.”According to Silberstein, focal therapy is similar in concept to a breast lumpectomy, treating the cancer while preserving as much healthy tissue and normal function as possible.Urologists across the Memorial Healthcare System Division of Urology are incorporating the technology into prostate biopsy procedures, with Memorial Hospital West serving as one of the locations currently using the system.The Memorial Healthcare System Division of Urology provides comprehensive care for conditions affecting the kidneys, bladder, prostate and male reproductive system. Physicians across the system offer advanced diagnostic and treatment options for conditions including prostate cancer, kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary disorders, with a focus on minimally invasive techniques and personalized treatment plans. To learn more about urology services at Memorial Healthcare System, visit https://www.mhs.net/services/urology ###Memorial Healthcare SystemSouth Florida-based Memorial Healthcare System is a national leader in quality care and patient, physician, and employee satisfaction. Its commitment to deeper caring, smarter health, and community outreach prioritizes a person-centered approach that has delivered safe, positive outcomes for more than 70 years. Memorial is committed to healing the body, mind, and spirit of those in its care. For more information, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.Memorial Cancer InstituteMemorial Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in Florida, with nearly 5,000 new cases each year. Memorial Cancer Institute in partnership with Florida Atlantic University is one of only seven programs designated by the Florida Department of Health as a “Cancer Center of Excellence.” Memorial Cancer Institute offers advanced cancer care, personalized treatment, innovative clinical trials, and a full array of cancer support services for cancer patients and their families in an environment that supports healing. To learn more, visit www.mhs.net/cancer

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