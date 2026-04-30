Theo, the Audio-First Faith App for Kids, Surpasses 5.1 Million Bible Stories and Prayers Played

Theo's audio-first design lets kids close their eyes and listen, with 5.1 million Bible stories, prayers, and meditations played in 6 months.

WESTON, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theo, the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, has recorded more than 5.1 million Bible stories, prayers, devotionals, and meditations played by children and families in the past six months alone. Unlike screen-heavy kids platforms, Theo is designed for kids to close their eyes and listen, not stare at another screen.

WHY AUDIO-FIRST MATTERS FOR PARENTS

Recent research underscores why parents are looking for alternatives to screen-heavy media. According to Pew Research Center (2025), 86% of US parents say managing their child's screen time is a daily priority, and 71% report being concerned about how much time their kids spend on screens. Common Sense Media's 2025 Census found that 51% of children ages 8 and under now own a mobile device. Roughly three in four parents report concern about violent or sexual content on mainstream platforms.

Theo's answer is fundamentally different from another video feed: kids listen.

HOW AUDIO-FIRST CHANGES FAMILY FAITH FORMATION

- Bible stories that kids hear at bedtime, in the car, or during quiet time, with no need to look at a screen.

- Prayers and meditations designed for closed eyes and calm attention, not visual stimulation.

- A library that plays during the daily moments families already have, replacing background noise with formation.

- No algorithmic content recommendations, no autoplay rabbit holes, and no fight for visual attention.

In the past six months, Theo families played more than 5.1 million Bible stories, prayers, devotionals, and meditations. That is not screen time. That is listening time.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO OF THEO

"The algorithm doesn't share your values, and another video doesn't help your kid sleep," said Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo. "We built Theo audio-first on purpose. Kids close their eyes, parents get less screen time in their home not more, and faith becomes the soundtrack of the day instead of another visual battle."

AVAILABILITY

Theo is available on iOS and Android. Christian families of all traditions can learn more, start a free trial, or subscribe at https://familify.com.

ABOUT THEO

Theo is the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, helping parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of audio Bible stories, prayers, family devotionals, and meditations. Theo's onboarding lets parents choose the tradition that fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, or Non-Denominational, so the content reflects what each household actually believes. Theo serves Christian families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at https://familify.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Theo Press Office

Email: press@familify.com

Web: https://familify.com

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