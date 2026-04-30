Christina George Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina George, keynote speaker and author, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how facing buried truths and overcoming avoidance can lead to lasting confidence and personal transformation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.ou can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, George explores the impact of avoidance as a core barrier to growth, and breaks down how her Truth Liberation Method helps individuals move through fear, build resilience, and create meaningful change in their lives.Christina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/christina-george

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