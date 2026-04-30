Advanced Moving & Storage Marks 35+ Years of Trusted Moving Services Across Chicagoland

Family-owned company continues to serve Chicago and 50+ suburbs with comprehensive residential, commercial, and specialty moving solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BENSENVILLE, IL, April 30, 2026 - Advanced Moving & Storage, a family-owned moving and storage company based in Bensenville and Lisle, Illinois, continues to serve Chicago and more than 50 surrounding suburbs with a full range of residential, commercial, and specialty moving services . Founded over 35 years ago and owned by Jim Lalagos, the company has built its reputation on dependable Chicago movers , professionally trained crews, and genuine care for every customer's belongings.Operating under U.S. DOT No. 872553 and IL MC1035, Advanced Moving & Storage holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and is licensed to handle local, long-distance, and international moves. The company supports both individual households and businesses, offering flexible solutions tailored to each move's size, distance, and complexity.The company's full service lineup includes residential moving, commercial moving, local moving, long-distance moving, packing services, white glove moving, piano moving, hot tub moving, storage, junk removal, international moving, and trade show transportation and storage. This breadth allows Advanced Moving & Storage to meet a wide spectrum of needs, from a one-bedroom apartment relocation to coordinating logistics for corporate offices, trade show booths, and high-value specialty items."Our goal has always been simple: treat every move with the same care we would give our own family's belongings," said Jim Lalagos, owner of Advanced Moving & Storage. "After more than three decades in business, we have grown by listening to our customers, investing in our crews, and never cutting corners. Whether someone is moving across the street or across the world, they deserve a team they can trust."Two strategically located offices in Bensenville and Lisle allow crews to reach Chicago and its suburbs efficiently. Service extends throughout Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, and Kane counties, with long-distance and international capabilities that connect Chicagoland customers to destinations nationwide and overseas.In addition to standard moving services, Advanced Moving & Storage operates secure short- and long-term storage facilities, providing customers with flexible options for life transitions, renovations, business inventory, and seasonal needs. Specialty services such as piano moving, hot tub moving, and white glove handling reflect the company's ongoing investment in equipment and training for items that require expert care.For more information or to request a free estimate, visit chicagomoving.com or call (630) 216-8637.About Advanced Moving & StorageAdvanced Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving and storage company headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, with an additional office in Lisle. For more than 35 years, the company has served Chicago and over 50 surrounding suburbs with residential, commercial, local, long-distance, and international moving services, along with packing, storage, junk removal, and specialty moving for items including pianos, hot tubs, and trade show equipment. Advanced Moving & Storage is licensed under U.S. DOT No. 872553 and IL MC1035 and holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau.Media ContactAdvanced Moving & Storage1159 N Ellis St, Bensenville, IL 60106(630) 216-8637chicagomoving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.