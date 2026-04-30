Influential Women Features Jillian Geib: Senior Coordinator of Data Operations at Major League Baseball

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking Barriers in Sports Data While Championing Opportunities for Women in AthleticsDenver, Colorado — Jillian Geib is a dynamic sports data professional and former educator whose career reflects both technical excellence and a deep commitment to advancing opportunities for women in athletics. As Senior Coordinator of Data Operations at Major League Baseball, she plays a critical role in shaping the modern game, contributing to transformative initiatives such as the implementation of the pitch clock and the automatic balls-and-strikes (ABS) system.A lifelong sports enthusiast, Jillian made history in 2021 as only the fourth woman to serve as an Official Scorer for a Major League Baseball game—an achievement that underscores both her expertise and her determination to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. In addition to her work in baseball, she contributes her analytical skills as a part-time statistician for the Denver Nuggets and the Denver Broncos, supporting basketball and football operations across the Denver area.Jillian’s professional journey is grounded in a strong academic foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Boston University, followed by a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Denver. Early in her career, she gained valuable experience through internships in radio, online publications, and broadcast journalism, building a versatile skill set that would later support her transition into sports data operations. She spent nearly a decade contributing to MLB Data Operations in a part-time capacity before stepping into her current full-time leadership role.Beyond her technical contributions, Jillian is a passionate advocate for expanding access and representation in sports. She supports Baseball for All, an organization dedicated to providing girls and women with opportunities to play baseball while challenging long-standing perceptions that the sport is exclusively male. Her advocacy work reflects a broader mission: to create a more inclusive and equitable future for the next generation of athletes and sports professionals.Jillian attributes her success to perseverance, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace new opportunities. Beginning her career in print journalism, she recognized early on the unique challenges women face in sports media and made a strategic shift into data operations. Over the past 15 years, she has developed a distinguished career, including four years as an MLB Official Scorer, where she has contributed directly to the evolution of sports analytics and game integrity. Her involvement in implementing innovations such as the pitch clock and ABS highlights her role at the forefront of baseball’s modernization.She also credits influential figures such as Jenny Cavnar and Jessica Mendoza for shaping her professional outlook. From Cavnar, the first female MLB play-by-play announcer, Jillian learned the importance of trusting herself in uncharted territory while balancing career and personal life. Mendoza, a former softball star turned MLB analyst, inspired her through her groundbreaking transition into broadcasting. Both trailblazers exemplify resilience, courage, and excellence—qualities that Jillian continues to embody in her own career.For young women aspiring to enter the sports industry, Jillian emphasizes confidence, curiosity, and authenticity. She encourages them to trust their voice, remain open to learning, and seize every opportunity to grow. Building a strong network, continuously expanding knowledge, and establishing a reputation for reliability and professionalism, she believes, are essential to long-term success.Outside of her professional accomplishments, Jillian values balance, curiosity, and passion. She enjoys cooking and spending time outdoors—whether hiking, rock climbing, camping, paddleboarding, or exploring with her two dogs. Her passion for sports extends beyond her career, and she remains dedicated to sharing her story to inspire others.Through her work in sports data, her advocacy for inclusion, and her commitment to mentorship, Jillian Geib continues to make a lasting impact—helping to redefine the future of sports while opening doors for those who will follow.Learn More about Jillian Geib:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jillian-geib Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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