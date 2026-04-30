Sequan Kolibas Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequan Kolibas, founder of Hope on T.T.a.P.P., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how harm reduction, peer-led outreach, and stigma-free care are reshaping HIV and hepatitis C prevention and treatment outcomes.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Kolibas explores how rapid point-of-care outreach models expand access to testing and treatment, and how anti-stigma education can improve healthcare engagement and outcomes for marginalized communities. She also breaks down why correcting misinformation and humanizing healthcare are essential to sustainable public health impact.Sequan Kolibas’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sequan-k

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.