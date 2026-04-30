VIP IGNITE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF TRANSFORMING TALENT WITH LANDMARK ANNIVERSARY EVENT IN HOLLYWOOD

Inside a VIP Ignite live event, a credentialed industry professional engages a small group of aspiring models and actors in a focused mentoring session — delivering the real-world career guidance that only comes from someone actively working in the entert Twenty years. Thousands of dreams. One room. VIP Ignite brings aspiring talent face to face with the entertainment industry — and has been doing it for two decades. Professional makeup artists work with a VIP Ignite talent during a live event — ensuring every participant is camera-ready and professionally presented for the agents, casting directors, and photographers in the room.

IP Ignite LIVE: 20th Anniversary Brings Together Industry Legends, Rising Stars, and Two Decades of Entertainment Industry Impact This June in Los Angeles

Twenty years ago, we believed talent is everywhere, opportunity just is not evenly distributed. Our 20th Anniversary is a celebration of every talent who trusted us. We're just getting started.” — Alycia Kaback

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, one of the entertainment industry's most respected talent development organizations, today announced VIP Ignite LIVE : 20th Anniversary — a landmark celebration event taking place in Los Angeles, California, June 26-28, 2026. The event marks two decades of connecting aspiring models and actors with the industry professionals, agents, casting directors, and opportunities needed to launch and sustain professional careers in entertainment.Founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback , VIP Ignite has spent 20 years operating at the intersection of talent, training, and industry access. What began as a vision to democratize opportunities in the entertainment world has grown into a nationally recognized organization that has helped thousands of models and actors take their first — and most important — professional steps."Twenty years ago, we set out to change the way aspiring talent accessed the industry," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "We believed then — and we believe now — that talent is everywhere. Opportunity just is not always evenly distributed. VIP Ignite LIVE: 20th Anniversary is a celebration of every model, every actor, and every dreamer who trusted us with their career. We are just getting started."Sir Michael Fomkin, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, reflected on the milestone: "Two decades in this industry is rare. Two decades of genuine impact is even rarer. This event is not just a celebration — it is a statement of where we are going next. The entertainment industry is evolving, and VIP Ignite is evolving with it."VIP Ignite LIVE: 20th Anniversary will feature exclusive industry panels and keynote presentations from top entertainment professionals, live networking sessions with agents, casting directors, and brand executives, recognition of VIP Ignite alumni who have gone on to book professional roles, model and actor showcase opportunities, and special announcements regarding VIP Ignite's next era of programs and partnerships.Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, called the event a pivotal moment for the organization: "When you have spent 20 years doing this work, you earn the right to stand in a room full of the people you have helped and say: this is what is possible. That is what this event is. It is proof."VIP Ignite LIVE: 20th Anniversary will be held in Los Angeles, California, June 26-28, 2026. Space is limited. Aspiring talent, industry professionals, and media are encouraged to RSVP early at www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.