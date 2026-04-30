Dr. Shelley Jones-Holt to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shelley Jones-Holt, leadership strategist and executive coach, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how courageous leadership, disciplined execution, and systems thinking drive sustainable organizational success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores each guest’s journey of impact, leadership, and transformation.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Dr. Jones-Holt explores how leaders can align vision, people, and execution using the 5 Pillars of Courageous Leadership™, and how structured leadership frameworks can close performance gaps and strengthen accountability cultures. She also breaks down the Courageous Leadership Shift™ and how automation, delegation, and regulation improve execution in complex environments, along with how leaders can navigate difficult conversations and drive unity through clarity and structure.Dr. Shelley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-shelley

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