Simply Crafted CEO Urges Minnesota Lawmakers to Adopt Klobuchar’s Bipartisan ‘Opt-Out’ to Shield $180M Hemp Industry

Simply Crafted CEO Lucas Stead calls on state lawmakers to pass an 'opt-out' of the federal hemp ban, protecting Minnesota's $180 million local economy."

Simply Crafted CEO Lucas Stead urges MN leaders to adopt a bipartisan federal "opt-out" to protect the state’s $180M hemp industry and local small businesses.

The proposed federal framework includes a mechanism for states to continue managing their own local hemp economies” — Lucas Stead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Crafted , a Minneapolis-based hemp and cannabis company, today issued a formal response to the U.S. Senate’s introduction of the Hemp Safety Enforcement Act. The company is calling on Minnesota state lawmakers to consider a state-level "opt-out" provision to maintain the current regulatory framework for the state's hemp-derived industry.The bipartisan federal bill, co-sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), includes provisions that would allow states to maintain independent oversight of hemp products. This legislative development comes as federal regulations under the Continuing Appropriations Act are projected to significantly impact the national hemp-derived market. In Minnesota, this sector represents an estimated $180 million in annual economic activity.“The proposed federal framework includes a mechanism for states to continue managing their own local hemp economies,” stated Lucas Stead, CEO of Simply Crafted. “Minnesota has established a comprehensive regulatory system for these products. Our objective is to ensure that state lawmakers are prepared to utilize the available federal 'opt-out' to protect the seven years of infrastructure and economic growth built by local brewers, farmers, and retailers”.The request for state-level action arrives as Simply Crafted expands its operations. The company is currently launching SC Botanicals , a wellness-focused brand designed to provide national access to non-psychoactive botanical products. Additionally, the company is preparing for the grand opening of its new licensed retail location, Marvin’s Garden, in Northeast Minneapolis.Simply Crafted intends to continue its engagement with both state and federal representatives to advocate for a "Safe Harbor" status for hemp-derived innovation in Minnesota.About Simply Crafted Established in 2019, Simply Crafted is a family-owned cannabis and hemp company based in Northeast Minneapolis. The company specializes in artisan-quality infusions and maintains a focus on transparency and safe cannabis policy.

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