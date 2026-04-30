NLA Private Investigator in Atlanta Deploys Powered-Off Phone and Device Detection Across Atlanta Caseloads

NLA Private Investigator deploys powered-off phone detection in Atlanta, Georgia. Low Energy Signal scanning locates corporate fraud suspects-legally.

State-licensed firm adds Low Energy Signal scanning to missing persons, skip tracing, and corporate fraud investigations in metro Atlanta, Georgia.

A parent looking for a runaway, an attorney trying to serve process on someone evading detection — these are the cases where a phone that appears dead still has something to say.” — Tie Spear Principal Investigator, NLA Private Investigator

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLA Private Investigator, a state-licensed Atlanta firm (GPBO License #PDSC001824), now locates mobile phones that appear to be fully powered off. The firm's investigators have integrated Bluetooth Low Energy signal-scanning equipment into missing persons and skip tracing work, as well as corporate fraud engagements. iPhones running iOS 15 and later continue broadcasting low-power wireless beacons after a user powers them off — NLA's scanning equipment detects those beacons to produce a location fix without cell service or internet connectivity.The Case That Established the MethodThe technique drew national attention in February 2026, when federal investigators deployed equivalent equipment from helicopters over the Tucson, Arizona desert to search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, who had been abducted from her home. Those investigators detected the wireless beacon from her implanted pacemaker, a signal that broadcast continuously without cell service. David Kennedy, the technology's developer and a former NSA cybersecurity specialist, has confirmed the equipment detects wireless signals from up to 5,000 feet in open conditions and can penetrate MAC address randomization to identify a specific device. NLA now operates equivalent scanning equipment for consent-based engagements across the Atlanta metropolitan area.Missing Persons and Skip TracingNLA's investigators (several of whom are former Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents) have built the BLE scanning capability into the firm's existing Atlanta missing persons investigation workflow. The technology extends their reach into cases where database searches and physical surveillance haven't produced a location. Georgia's electronic surveillance statutes (O.C.G.A. § 16-11-60 et seq.) govern how licensed investigators conduct device-location work, and NLA conducts all BLE engagements with the explicit documented consent of the device owner, in compliance with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and the Stored Communications Act."We built this into our missing persons practice because that's where the gap was widest," said Tie Spear, Managing Director of NLA Private Investigator. "A parent looking for a runaway, an attorney trying to serve process on someone who won't be found — these are the cases where a phone that appears dead still has something to say."Families and attorneys with urgent missing persons matters can reach NLA directly by phone at 404-668-7554 for priority intake.Corporate Investigations and Workplace FraudWhen an employee under investigation for fraud or workers' compensation abuse powers down a company-issued device to avoid location tracking, BLE scanning can reestablish a location fix — provided the device is company-owned and the engagement meets ECPA consent requirements. NLA's investigators also deploy the technology during asset recovery operations and internal security audits where device accountability is part of the engagement scope. The firm's cell phone investigation and digital forensics practice extends this capability to data recovery and deleted communication retrieval, with all digital evidence documented under chain-of-custody protocols for Georgia court proceedings.Corporate clients retain the firm on an hourly basis with a four-hour minimum for device-location engagements. Corporate counsel and security directors can submit a confidential case evaluation at www.nlaprivateinvestigator.com Corporate fraud cases don't always involve someone sitting at a desk," Spear said. "Sometimes the evidence is wherever that person went when they thought nobody could track them. This equipment closes that window."Credentials and AvailabilityNLA's field team holds credentials from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the United States Department of State, with direct security operations delivered at the G7 Summit and on two Presidential Security Details. The firm has also provided investigative and protective services for high-net-worth clients attending Mercedes-Benz Stadium events, Live Nation venues, PGA tournaments across Georgia, and similar high-profile engagements. NLA accepts a limited number of BLE device-location engagements per month given the specialized equipment involved, and serves Atlanta and metro Georgia across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, and Henry counties.About NLA Private InvestigatorNLA Private Investigator (GPBO License #PDSC001824) is a state-licensed private investigation firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, providing missing persons investigations, skip tracing, digital forensics, corporate fraud investigations, surveillance, and executive protection to individual clients and legal professionals, as well as corporate security teams across metropolitan Atlanta and statewide Georgia.Media ContactNLA Private Investigator | Atlanta, GeorgiaGPBO License #PDSC001824

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