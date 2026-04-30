fraud hunters market forecast Fraud Hunters Market Segmentation Fraud Hunters Market Trends

Fraud Hunters Market Size Worth $19.31 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $19.38 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fraud Hunters market to surpass $19 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Financial Fraud Detection Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $37 billion by 2030, with Fraud Hunters to represent around 51% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Fraud Hunters market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Fraud Hunters Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the fraud hunters market in 2030, valued at $6.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced fraud detection technologies, rising incidence of financial crimes and cyber fraud, strong presence of major technology and analytics providers, growing regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing investments in AI-driven risk management and fraud prevention solutions across industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fraud Hunters Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the fraud hunters market in 2030, valued at $6.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of AI-driven fraud detection technologies, rising digital payment transactions, growing cybersecurity threats across financial institutions, strong regulatory frameworks supporting fraud prevention, and continuous investments in advanced analytics and risk management solutions.

Request A Free Sample Of The Fraud Hunters Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7374&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Fraud Hunters Market In 2030?

The fraud hunters market is segmented by type of fraud into financial statement fraud, healthcare, insurance and banking fraud, consumer fraud, and intellectual property fraud. The insurance and banking fraud market will be the largest segment of the fraud hunters market segmented by type of fraud, accounting for 29% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The insurance and banking fraud market will be supported by the rising incidence of financial crimes, increasing digital transactions and online banking adoption, growing sophistication of fraud techniques, rising investments in advanced fraud detection technologies, expanding regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing focus on risk management and cybersecurity measures.

The fraud hunters market is segmented by organization size into SMEs and large organizations.

The fraud hunters market is segmented by application into government, banks and financial institutions, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Fraud Hunters Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Fraud Hunters market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fraud Hunters Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global fraud hunters market leading up to 2030 will be driven by increasing applications from banking and military sectors, the rise of intellectual and financial theft, growing concern about corruption, enhancing cybersecurity frameworks, support regulatory compliance, and adoption of advanced monitoring technologies across financial institutions, defense systems, and enterprise environments.

Increasing Applications From Banking And Military Sectors – The increasing applications from banking and military sectors are expected to be a key driver of the fraud hunters market by 2030. The growing reliance on digital financial systems and the handling of highly sensitive military data are increasing exposure to cyber threats, thereby necessitating advanced fraud detection solutions. As these sectors adopt technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and blockchain, the demand for sophisticated monitoring systems continues to rise. Consequently, the increasing applications from the banking and military sectors are projected to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rise Of Intellectual And Financial Theft – The rise of intellectual and financial theft is anticipated to significantly support the growth of the fraud hunters market by 2030. Increasing incidents of data breaches, intellectual property theft, and financial fraud are compelling organizations to strengthen their security frameworks. As digital assets and proprietary information gain higher value, the need for proactive fraud detection and prevention becomes critical. Therefore, the rise of intellectual and financial theft is expected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Concern About Corruption - Growing concern about corruption is set to be a major growth catalyst for the fraud hunters market by 2030. Increasing instances of bribery, embezzlement, and unethical practices, coupled with stricter regulatory oversight and rising public awareness, are driving the adoption of advanced monitoring systems. Fraud hunters play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability across organizations. As a result, the growing concern about corruption is estimated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Fraud Hunters Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fraud-hunters-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fraud Hunters Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the financial statement fraud market, the healthcare market, the insurance and banking fraud market, the consumer fraud market, and the intellectual property fraud market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing digitalization across financial services, rising cybercrime and identity theft incidents, growing adoption of AI and advanced analytics for fraud detection, expanding regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing investments in real-time monitoring and risk management solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on strengthening data security, improving fraud prevention capabilities, and safeguarding critical assets, fueling transformative growth within the broader fraud hunters market.

The financial statement fraud market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the healthcare market by $2 billion, the insurance and banking fraud market by $3 billion, the consumer fraud market by $3 billion, and the intellectual property fraud market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.