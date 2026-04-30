ONYC Hair Spotlights Maxine’s Rave for Cambodian Beach Wave Hair Extensions

Maxine J. from San Diego, California shares her ONYC® Cambodian Beach Wave customer rave, highlighting the hair’s softness, bounce, flow, and seamless natural-looking finish.

Customer feedback highlights the softness, movement, easy styling, and seamless closure blend of ONYC® Beach Wave.

Maxine’s experience reflects what we want every ONYC customer to feel: soft movement, seamless blending, and hair that looks effortlessly natural.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC Hair is spotlighting a new customer rave from Maxine, an ONYC® Beauty whose experience with the brand’s Cambodian Beach Wave texture showcases the softness, natural movement, and polished styling versatility that customers continue to love.

Maxine’s review features ONYC® Beach Wave, a Raw Cambodian Body Wave 2A texture designed for women who want soft, flowing body wave hair with a realistic finish. Her experience highlights what makes the texture stand out: easy styling, beautiful bounce, a natural-looking wave pattern, and a matching closure that helped create a seamless final look.

“OMG, I super love this ONYC® Cambodian Beach Wave! The hair is soooooooooooo soft, doesn’t tangle at all, and the movement is just everything.” — Maxine

Product Specifications: Beach Body Wave Hair Extension

ONYC® Beach Body Wave Hair Extensions are crafted from 100% full cuticle raw Cambodian Body Wave 2A hair. The texture is designed to mimic a soft Wavy 2B–2C pattern, giving customers a carefree body wave look that can be worn naturally or styled into fuller loose waves.

Core Specifications Include:

100% Full Cuticle Raw Cambodian Body Wave 2A Hair

Double weft construction (not to be split)

Weight: 100g (3.5–3.7 oz) per bundle

Lengths: 10” to 28” (measured in straight state)

Color: Natural Black

Because the hair is pure cuticle virgin hair, it can be colored or bleached with proper care. ONYC Hair recommends lifting up to two levels lighter for best results. For highlights, customers may go up to three or four levels lighter, but the brand advises caution to help avoid excessive dryness or loosening the natural wave pattern.

The Beach Wave texture was introduced by popular demand after customers requested a soft, carefree wave pattern with greater consistency. While natural virgin wave patterns can vary from bundle to bundle, ONYC® Cambodian Beach Wave was developed to deliver a more reliable loose wave pattern while still maintaining premium softness, movement, and quality.

Designed to Pair Seamlessly With the Body Wave Closure Frontal Piece

To complete the look, ONYC Hair offers a matching Beach Wave Lace Closure designed to complement the Beach Wave weft extensions. The closure helps create a smooth, natural-looking finish while giving customers the option of a more seamless installation.

Core Closure Specifications:

Closure Type: Body Wave Closure Frontal Piece

Hair Match: Designed to match ONYC® Beach Wave weft extensions

Length Options: 10–12 inches through 18–20 inches

Size Options: Small, 2.5 by 4 inches; Large, 5.5 by 5 inches

Color Option: Natural Black

The closure features gradual medium density for a natural appearance, moderately bleached knots, double knots for durability, baby hair, and free-styling parting that allows the wearer to part the hair throughout the lace. It can be sewn or glued down depending on the customer’s preferred application method.

For Maxine, the matching closure played an important role in the final result. She shared that the closure matched her bundle perfectly and blended in so well that the entire style looked seamless.

Customer Spotlight: Maxine’s Experience With ONYC® Cambodian Beach Wave

Maxine wore her ONYC® Cambodian Beach Wave for five weeks and described the hair as incredibly soft, easy to style, natural-looking, and versatile. Her featured look included two 22-inch pouches and one 20-inch pouch of Beach Wave bundles, paired with a Large 18–20 inch lace closure.

Her favorite way to wear the hair is in long, loose waves styled with a large barrel curling iron or wand. She shared that brushing the curls out slightly gives the hair a fuller, effortless body wave finish with beautiful movement.

For customers considering premium Wavy Hair Extensions, Maxine’s feedback gives a real-life look at how the texture performs beyond the product description. She highlighted the softness, the bounce, the flow, the easy styling, and the seamless closure blend as key reasons she loved the final look.

“If you are considering this hair, I would say it is a beautiful choice if you want something soft, easy to style, natural-looking, and versatile,” Maxine shared. “The way it moves, curls, and blends makes the finished style look so polished without feeling forced.”

Maxine also shared simple care advice for keeping the hair beautiful. She washes the hair once every two weeks and uses moisturizing conditioner and Lotta Body mousse. Her top care tip is to keep the hair lightweight with minimal product, gently detangle with a wide-tooth comb, and use a soft heat protectant before curling or flat ironing.

About ONYC® hair

ONYC Hair continues to use customer reviews to help shoppers better understand how each texture performs in real life. Through ONYC Hair Reviews, customers can see how different textures move, blend, style, and hold up over time.

Each ONYC® hair bundle is produced under strict quality control standards and certified as 100% pure cuticle virgin Remy hair. Each bundle also comes with its own certificate of authenticity.

Customers can learn more about ONYC® Beach Wave Hair Extensions and matching closures by visiting ONYC Hair’s official website.

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