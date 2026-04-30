Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services Enterprise AI compliance, risk management, AI governance model auditing and ethics frameworks for Fortune 500 as well as companies of all shapes and sizes. Whether you are deploying Microsoft Copilot or building custom AI on Azure, EPC Group understands h EPC Group's Leading G-Suite to Microsoft 365 Consulting Practice

Houston-based Microsoft Gold Partner and four-time G2 Leader extends federal-grade governance discipline behind TARP-era work to 2026 Copilot and Fabric

When the U.S. Treasury implemented TARP, the Federal Reserve needed eDiscovery under Congressional Oversight. That is the same standard we apply today to Microsoft Copilot and tenant migrations.” — Errin O'Connor, EPC Group's Founder and Chief AI Architect

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group today marked the firm's anniversary role in the Federal Reserve Bank eDiscovery effort conducted during the U.S. Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) implementation and tied that federal-grade governance discipline directly to the firm's 2026 Microsoft Copilot , Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Microsoft 365 tenant migration engagements.EPC Group, a Houston-based Microsoft consulting firm and four-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting, has delivered more than 11,000 enterprise engagements since 1997, including 1,500+ Power BI deployments, https://www.epcgroup.net/power-bi-consulting | 5,200+ SharePoint projects, 625+ Google-to-Microsoft 365 migrations, and 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, public sector, and federal clients.During the 2008–2010 financial crisis, EPC Group founder Errin O'Connor oversaw the eDiscovery effort for the Federal Reserve Bank during the TARP implementation by the U.S. Treasury, with reporting obligations to the Congressional Oversight Committee.The engagement required chain-of-custody discipline, classification rigor, identity controls, and lifecycle governance at a standard that has since become the foundation of every federal, financial, and enterprise Microsoft engagement EPC Group delivers."Firms founded in 2015 or 2020 are talking about AI governance like it's a new discipline," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect at EPC Group, learn more about EPC Group's AI governance practice: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/ai-governance "For us, it was already the operating model we executed under Congressional Oversight during TARP. When 80 percent of the Microsoft 365 tenants we audit today are misconfigured, that is not an AI problem — it is a governance problem that federal-grade discipline already knows how to solve."From TARP to Copilot: The Federal Discipline Through-Line• The same five governance pillars EPC Group applied to the Federal Reserve's TARP-era eDiscovery map directly to the most common Copilot, Microsoft Fabric, and Power BI failures enterprises encounter in 2026.• Identity — then: federal-grade chain of custody and access control. Now: Entra ID conditional access and sensitive-group gating for Copilot, https://www.epcgroup.net/copilot-consulting • Classification — then: document classification under Congressional Oversight. Now: Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels controlling what Copilot can surface, supported by EPC Group's data governance practice: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/data-governance • Lifecycle — then: federal records retention. Now: Microsoft 365 retention policies, Teams lifecycle governance, and OneDrive stale-content remediation through EPC Group's SharePoint consulting practice: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/sharepoint-consulting • Oversharing Controls — then: compartmentalized federal access. Now: the #1 cause of Copilot data exposure, addressed by EPC Group's 47-point Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review which exists in 80 percent of tenants audited.• Executive Sponsorship — then: Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Congressional reporting chains. Now: Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) engagements and enterprise AI governance boards addressing 73% of enterprises reporting unauthorized AI tool usage.EPC Group's Federal and Advisory Track Record• Oversaw the eDiscovery effort for the Federal Reserve Bank during the TARP implementation by the U.S. Treasury, reporting to the Congressional Oversight Committee• O’Connor served as Office 365 & Microsoft Azure subject matter expert on the advisory team for the U.S. federal 25-Point IT Management Reform Plan under former U.S. CIO Vivek Kundra & Worked to Architect the Secure Government Azure Farms• Provided extensive consulting to the U.S. Intelligence Community on SharePoint and Office 365 initiatives• Supported National Archives & Records Administration SharePoint & Microsoft Office 365 initiatives• Participated in Microsoft's Project Tahoe beta, which became SharePoint 2001EPC Group Literally Wrote the Books on Microsoft GovernanceO'Connor Four Microsoft Press bestsellers:• Microsoft Power BI Dashboards Step by Step• SharePoint 2013 Field Guide: Advice from the Consulting Trenches• Microsoft SharePoint Foundation 2010: Inside Out• Windows SharePoint Services 3.0: Inside OutFederal Discipline, Now Delivered Through Current EPC Group OfferingsThe TARP-era federal methodology is not a historical artifact — it is the operating backbone of every current EPC Group enterprise offering, including the 47-point Copilot & M365 Tenant Security Review, the Enterprise Power BI Governance & Optimization engagement, the Virtual Chief AI Officer service.The Multi-AI Power BI Architecture connecting five AI engines to govern Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, SharePoint, Power Apps, and Power Automate, the Zero-Downtime Microsoft 365 tenant migration practice &AI-driven Exchange & SharePoint emergency support.Each offering is a direct descendant of the federal-grade governance discipline EPC Group executed under Congressional Oversight during TARP.EPC Group's Track Record• 11,000+ enterprise engagements since 1997• 6,700+ combined SharePoint and Power BI deployments• 5,200+ successful Microsoft 365 migrations with zero data loss• 625+ Google-to-Microsoft 365 cloud migrations• 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations across North America• Four Time (Consecutive) G2 Leader for Business Intelligence Consulting, Spring 2026, with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100Why This Matters NowAs enterprises roll out Microsoft Copilot into environments where 80 percent of Microsoft 365 tenants are found misconfigured, and as Microsoft retires Dataflow Gen1 putting Power BI and Fabric ETL pipelines at risk, the market is rediscovering that governance — not feature velocity — determines whether AI investments return value. EPC Group has been executing that discipline on a federal scale for nearly two decades.Power BI is still the proven closer in our world, but governance is what makes it defensible, O'Connor said. "When you combine sound governance, a clean semantic model, strong performance, and Copilot controls rooted in the same discipline we applied at the Federal Reserve during TARP, you don't just have a dashboard — you have a trusted foundation for Microsoft Fabric, Copilot, and multi-AI analytics.About EPC GroupFounded in 1997, EPC Group is one of North America's longest-standing Microsoft consulting firms and a four-time G2 Leader in Business Intelligence Consulting with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100.The firm has delivered more than 11,000 enterprise engagements, 1,500+ Power BI deployments, 5,200+ SharePoint projects, 625+ Google-to-Microsoft 365 migrations & 500+ Microsoft Fabric implementations across clients of all shares and sizes including Northrup Grumman, NASA, Nike, the FBI, the Federal Reserve, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Ford 70+ other Fortune 500 companies. Contact EPC Group at contact@epcgroup.net

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