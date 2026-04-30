Melbourne Plumber Founded Three Years Ago Named National Finalist in Australia’s Most Prestigious Small Business Awards

Zebra Plumbing Melbourne goes up against 25 plumbing businesses nationally at the 2026 Australian Small Business Champion Awards gala on 1–2 May

We started this business because we believed Melbourne homeowners deserved a plumber they could actually trust — transparent pricing, no surprises, and work done properly the first time. ” — Byron Slabbert

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just three years of operation, Zebra Plumbing Melbourne has earned a place among the top plumbing businesses in the country and has been named a finalist in the 2026 Australian Small Business Champion Awards — the nation’s longest-running small business recognition programme, now in its 28th year.The family-run business, founded in 2023 by siblings Byron Slabbert and Amy Slabbert, is one of just 26 plumbing businesses selected as finalists nationally from thousands of entries across all states and territories. Winners will be announced at a National Presentation Evening at Sydney’s The Star on 1–2 May 2026.The achievement is a significant one for a business still in its infancy. Zebra has accumulated more than 300 five-star Google reviews from Melbourne clients in under three years — a volume typically associated with businesses many times its age — built on a model of fixed pricing, no call-out fee during business hours, and a lifetime labour warranty.“We started this business because we believed Melbourne homeowners deserved a plumber they could actually trust — transparent pricing, no surprises, and work done the first time properly. To be recognised on a national stage this early in our journey means a great deal to the whole team.”— Byron Slabbert, Managing Director & Lead Plumber, Zebra Plumbing MelbourneLed by Byron Slabbert, a licensed plumber with more than 15 years of industry experience, Zebra Plumbing serves residential clients across Melbourne with 24/7 emergency plumbing , hot water system supply and installation, gas work , blocked drain clearing with CCTV inspection and high-pressure jet blasting, leaking taps, burst pipes, toilet repairs, and appliance installation. The business operates under Victorian Building Authority (VBA) registration and is fully licensed and insured.The Australian Small Business Champion Awards judging criteria span business strategy, innovation, client service, growth plans, marketing initiatives, and community contribution — assessed by an independent panel of small business experts across multiple rounds.“Every one of those 300-plus reviews represents a Melbourne family who trusted us with their home. That’s what this recognition is really about — not just building a business, but building something our community can rely on.”— Amy Slabbert, Business Manager, Zebra Plumbing MelbourneZebra Plumbing services residential clients across Melbourne, with online bookings available at zebraplumbing.com.au.About Zebra Plumbing MelbourneZebra Plumbing Melbourne is a family-run residential plumbing business founded in 2023 and serving clients across Melbourne. Led by Managing Director and Lead Plumber Byron Slabbert (VBA Licence #114545) and Business Manager Amy Slabbert, Zebra offers 24/7 emergency plumbing, hot water systems, gas work, blocked drain clearing with CCTV and jet blasting, leaking taps, burst pipes, toilet repairs, and appliance installation. Fixed pricing, no call-out fee during business hours, and a lifetime labour warranty. Fully licensed and insured. ABN 70 657 099 717.About the Australian Small Business Champion AwardsNow in its 28th year, the Australian Small Business Champion Awards is the nation’s premier recognition programme for small businesses across retail, services and manufacturing. Coordinated by Precedent Productions and supported by major partners including Westpac, the Awards celebrate outstanding small businesses from all Australian states and territories across more than 100 categories. For more information, visit championawards.com.au.

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