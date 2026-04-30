McDowell Housing Partners Names Brian Villa as Chief Investment Officer

Brian Villa, McDowell Housing Partners new Chief Investment Officer

Villa’s appointment supports McDowell’s investment and growth initiatives

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McDowell Housing Partners (MHP), a leading affordable housing developer and investment company, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Villa as the firm’s new Chief Investment Officer. In his role, Villa will be responsible for leading both the finance and legal departments and will collaborate with MHP’s principals and department leaders to advance the firm’s vision and operational strategies.“As we accelerate our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable housing, Brian brings the strategic investment expertise needed to expand our impact,” said W. Patrick McDowell, Chairman & CEO of McDowell Housing Partners. “His track record in navigating complex capital markets will be invaluable as we grow our portfolio and serve more families.”Villa brings nearly two decades of experience in real estate investment to the McDowell Housing Partners executive leadership team. With over 3,100 units across Florida and Texas, the firm’s commitment to strategic growth remains evident with this key addition to the executive team.Previously, Villa was the Chief Investment Officer of a Midwest-based affordable housing developer where he was responsible for overseeing the closing of transactions, managing the real estate portfolio, and interacting with financing partners. Before that, Villa served as General Counsel for a LIHTC syndicator, managing the closing of transactions, assisting the various departments with legal-related matters, and serving as the secretary of the investment committee. Earlier in his career, Villa practiced in the corporate and real estate groups of a large regional law firm.“I am honored to join McDowell Housing Partners at such a pivotal moment for the affordable housing sector. I look forward to advancing our mission by delivering innovative financial solutions that produce safe, stable homes, ensuring that every investment decision creates meaningful impact for our residents,” stated Villa.Villa is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the ABA Affordable Housing Forum, and the Association of Corporate Counsel and currently serves on the board of the CREA Foundation. He earned a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, an MBA from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and a BS in Economics from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Business.# # #About McDowell Housing PartnersMcDowell Housing Partners (MHP) is a leading investor and developer of affordable housing. Founded in 2019, MHP has quickly established itself as a major player in the industry, earning a ranking of 27th nationally by Affordable Housing Finance. The company has successfully secured competitive funding for 22 new affordable communities, providing over 3,100 units across Florida and Texas. With a vertically integrated team, MHP works closely with local governments and community stakeholders to tackle the critical shortage of high-quality affordable housing. MHP’s mission is to ensure access to safe, stable, and affordable housing options for families and seniors, regardless of socioeconomic status. For more information, visit www.mcdhousing.com

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