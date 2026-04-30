Matilda Tart Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matilda Tart, founder of Blue Butterfly Writing, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose-driven innovation, inclusive education, and creative independence are shaping impact within the special needs and publishing space.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Tart explores how storytelling and innovation can be used to develop accessible learning resources for neurodiverse communities, including autism-focused children’s literature and cognitive tools. She also breaks down the importance of combining creativity with technology to expand educational impact, while maintaining full ownership and control of intellectual property and brand assets.Matilda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/tilda-tart

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