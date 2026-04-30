The Truth About Breathwork: Dan Brulé Breaks Down Myths as the Practice Gains Mainstream Momentum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When breathing becomes difficult, it quickly becomes a medical emergency. Respiratory distress accounts for roughly 11 to 15 percent of emergency medical services (EMS) calls, highlighting the critical role that breathing plays in overall health. As breathwork continues to gain traction across wellness, mental health, and performance communities, misconceptions surrounding the practice are also increasing. Globally recognized breathwork expert and author of Just Breathe, Dan Brulé, is working to separate fact from fiction.

“In past generations, the problem was a lack of information on breathwork; today, there is an overabundance,” says Brulé. “Interest in the practice has grown significantly, and it is exciting to see how widely it is now being explored. Fifty years ago, this level of awareness did not exist. The goal was to see breathwork taught across a wide range of settings, and that goal has now been realized.”

With increased visibility through social media and wellness trends, breathwork is often promoted as a cure-all solution. Brulé, who has spent more than five decades teaching conscious breathing techniques, says the reality is more complex.

“One of the biggest myths is that a single technique can fix everything. There are different approaches to breathing for trauma, anxiety, and performance,” says Brulé. “Breathwork is powerful, but it operates in relationship with a person’s nervous system, personal history, and emotional patterns. It is not a universal solution.”

Brulé emphasizes that while breathwork can support healing and self-awareness, it is often oversimplified. Claims that intense breathing sessions automatically result in trauma release are another area of concern.

“There is a strong narrative that emotional intensity equals healing,” he explains. “Hyperventilation, for example, what some people interpret as a spiritual awakening, can, in some cases, be a physiological response to over-breathing.”

He adds that powerful breathwork experiences, such as euphoria, visions, or catharsis, are often mistaken for indicators of long-term transformation. While meaningful, these altered states do not necessarily translate into sustained behavioral or relational change.

“A profound experience can feel life-changing in the moment,” he says, “but transformation is determined by what happens afterward—how the experience is integrated and how an individual shows up in daily life. For many individuals, particularly those with trauma histories, gradual and controlled approaches are more effective. Intensity is not the same as depth.”

Breathwork is accessible to a wide range of individuals, Brulé explains, but the appropriate method varies. It is not a uniform practice, and outcomes can differ from person to person.

“My advice is not to draw conclusions after a single session,” he says. “Consistency and education are key. Take the time to understand the practice and how it applies to you.”

Individuals who practice breathwork often report positive outcomes, with one participant noting, “I felt completely free and alive, very connected to myself, energized, and so happy. The benefits were feelings of health on all levels.”

“At its core, breathwork is a tool for awareness,” Brulé adds. “It can support long-term well-being, but as the practice becomes more widely adopted, it is important to approach it with understanding and intention.”

About Dan Brulé

Dan Brulé is a globally recognized breathwork expert, author, and educator with more than 50 years of experience. His work has helped shape the modern breathwork movement, training individuals and professionals worldwide in conscious breathing techniques. Brulé is gearing up to begin work on his next novel, a book that will continue to share his knowledge with the world and inspire readers to explore new ways of thinking and living.

To learn more about Brulé and his work, click here: https://breathmastery.com/

Dan Brulé is available for interviews.

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