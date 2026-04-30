Manage Deals - Helps Creators & Agencies Take Control of Brand Partnerships

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Manage Deals is a new platform that centralises brand deal management for content creators & agencies from inbound emails to signed contracts and payments.

Creators are running real businesses, but most of them are doing it with tools that were never designed for them. Manage Deals gives them the infrastructure to run their business properly.” — Arvin Shafiei, Founder, Manage Deals

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manage Deals, a brand deal management tool built for independent content creators, is now available to help YouTubers, Instagrammers, and TikTokers run their creator business properly. No spreadsheets, no missed emails, no chasing brands who have gone quiet.

The creator economy has never been bigger. Influencer marketing companies and influencer agencies now collectively drive billions in brand spend every year, with the global influencer marketing industry valued at over $24 billion. But while the brands and agencies have sophisticated tools and teams, most independent creators are still managing six-figure deal pipelines from their Gmail inbox and a Notes app. Manage Deals was built to change that.

Manage Deals is a creator CRM and brand deal tracker built specifically for independent creators. It is not an influencer marketing platform designed for agencies to manage campaigns. It is a creator business management tool designed for the creator themselves -- so they can run their business like a business.

When a brand reaches out, Manage Deals automatically detects the inbound opportunity from email and surfaces it in a clean, visual pipeline. Nothing gets buried, forgotten, or lost in a thread from three months ago. Creators get a real-time view of every active brand partnership, at every stage, without having to dig through their inbox to piece together where things stand.

From there, creators move deals through a full pipeline: Inbound, Negotiation, Contract, Signed, Invoiced, and Paid. Each deal card tracks the brand, the deliverables, the value, and the current status. Instead of mentally juggling ten different conversations, the pipeline does it automatically. This is influencer pipeline management done properly -- built for creators, not campaign managers.

Built-in contract tools let creators review terms without needing a lawyer. The platform flags key clauses like exclusivity windows, usage rights, and influencer payment terms. These are the details that quietly cost creators thousands if they go unnoticed. A 90-day exclusivity clause can block an entire category of future deals. Extended payment terms of 60 or 90 days create serious cash flow problems. Manage Deals surfaces all of this before a creator signs anything.

Once a deal is signed, influencer invoice software handles the rest. Creators generate professional invoices in seconds, with deal terms pulled in automatically. Payment status updates in real time, so creators always know what is outstanding, what is overdue, and what has landed. No more chasing finance teams over email. No more overdue invoices slipping through because a creator forgot to follow up. Manage Deals is an influencer payment tracker that keeps everything visible and on schedule.

For creators who are actively building their own brand collaborations, Manage Deals also supports outbound deal management. Creators can track pitches, follow-ups, and brand responses in the same pipeline as inbound deals. Whether a creator is figuring out how to pitch brands as an influencer, how to automate influencer outreach, or how to follow up with brands after a pitch, Manage Deals gives them the system to do it without anything falling through the cracks.

"Creators are running real businesses, but most of them are doing it with tools that were never designed for them," said Arvin Shafiei, founder of Manage Deals. "A Gmail inbox and a spreadsheet might work when you have two deals a month. But when you are managing ten active partnerships, negotiating three more, and chasing invoices on five others, you need something built for this. That is what Manage Deals is."

The platform was built with the independent creator in mind, not agencies or enterprise teams. It is designed to be picked up immediately, with no lengthy onboarding or complex setup. Creators connect their Gmail or Outlook account and Manage Deals gets to work straight away, scanning for inbound brand deal opportunities and organising them automatically.

This matters for creators at every level. Micro influencer brand deals are just as important to track as six-figure partnerships. Whether a creator is landing their first brand collaboration or managing a full calendar of influencer campaigns year-round, the same discipline applies: every deal needs to be tracked, every contract needs to be reviewed, every invoice needs to be sent and chased. Manage Deals makes that process systematic rather than chaotic.

Beyond the day-to-day tools, Manage Deals gives creators something that has been missing from the creator economy: data. Over time, the platform builds a clear picture of deal performance. Creators can see their average deal values, how long negotiations typically take, which brands pay on time, and where deals fall through. This helps creators understand how to negotiate brand deal rates, which partnerships are worth prioritising, and when to walk away.

For newer creators asking how to get brand deals on TikTok or YouTube, or how to make money as a content creator, Manage Deals provides the structure and confidence to operate professionally from day one. For established creators, it provides the creator business tools and operational infrastructure to scale without dropping the ball.

Manage Deals is one of the best tools for content creators in 2026 and is available now at manage.deals.

About Manage Deals

Manage Deals is a London-based brand deal management tool and creator CRM built for independent content creators. It brings inbound detection, influencer pipeline management, contract review, influencer invoice software, and payment tracking into a single content creator dashboard -- replacing the inbox chaos and spreadsheet juggling that most creators rely on today. Manage Deals is available now at manage.deals.

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