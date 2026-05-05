Qwil Messenger brings WhatsApp-like communication platform to Canadian financial advisors

Secure client communications

Canadian firms and their staff can now easily communicate with their clients, knowing all the security, record keeping and regulatory requirements are met

We are thrilled to bring Qwil Messenger to Canadian financial advisors. Offering an easy-to-use WhatsApp-like platform for staff and clients but with banking-grade security and PIPEDA compliance.” — Laurent Guyot, CEO of Qwil Messenger

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qwil Messenger, the leading secure communication platform for financial advisors in the United Kingdom, is excited to announce its plan to expand into Canada. Qwil Messenger now provides the option to host customer data on in-country servers through Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support Canadian advisory firms of all sizes and ensure alignment with local data regulations. Previously, Canadian hosting was only available for Enterprise customers.

This strategic expansion reflects Qwil Messenger's commitment to providing an intuitive, compliant and secure communication platform to financial and professional services. With the introduction of Canadian AWS hosting, Canadian firms and their staff can now easily communicate with their clients, knowing all the security, active user consent, record-keeping and regulatory requirements are met.

Canadian financial advisors can look forward to secure chat, document share, e-signatures, message broadcasts, AI recaps, scheduler and video meetings - all in the same application with full record-keeping and seamless integrations. Qwil Messenger already integrates with Canadian hosted Wealthbox, Zoho CRM, HubSpot and Salesforce enabling chats to be automatically logged under the client record.

As part of the expansion, Qwil Messenger is committed to partnering with Canadian financial services firms, tech partners, and industry associations to support the Canadian market's needs. Qwil Messenger is only C$35 per staff member per month with unlimited clients. Advisors in Canada can start their 30 day free trial in less than a minute and benefit from a 20% discount with code: Canada2026.

For more information about Qwil Messenger www.qwilmessenger.com/canada

About Qwil Messenger

Qwil Messenger is a leading client communication platform specifically designed for the regulated industry, providing an intuitive interface and all the tools advisers need to service clients while ensuring security and data privacy compliance globally. Trusted by thousands of advisory firms across the UK, Australia and US —and now Canada—Qwil Messenger makes client communication easy again. Learn more at www.qwilmessenger.com.

SOURCE Qwil Messenger

1-minute demo video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.