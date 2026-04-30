Montana West Sports Launches All-Star Game Capsule Collection Ahead of July's Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia

MLB All Star Game Capsule Collection

Pre-sale opens now - 48 available, combining the brand's most viral silhouette with authentic baseball-seam design in celebration of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The All-Star Game only comes to one city a year. We wanted fans in Philadelphia — and fans watching from everywhere — to have something that marks this specific moment.” — Miranda, Sales Manager, Montana West Inc.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana West Sports, the officially licensed sports fan gear line under Montana West Inc., has officially launched the pre-sale for its highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game Collection — a limited-edition collection designed to celebrate America's Midsummer Classic and the spirit of July's Independence Month.Timed to coincide with the MLB All-Star Game hosted at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies, this collection marks a milestone moment for Montana West Sports. The brand has taken its single most viral bag silhouette — the now-iconic MLB Hobo Bag — and reimagined it as a collector's set infused with unmistakable baseball DNA: bold baseball seam stitching, supple synthetic leather reminiscent of a well-worn baseball catcher's glove, and convertible carry options designed to move seamlessly from tailgate to tributes.The pre-sale is strictly limited to 48 sets - first come, first served. Once gone, they're gone. Fans and collectors are encouraged to act fast, as prior limited drops from Montana West Sports have sold out within hours."This was never just about creating a bag — it was about designing something that truly belongs to baseball culture. The All-Star Game is the one week every summer when the entire sport comes together, and we wanted this collection to feel like that moment. Every stitch, every curve, every detail was intentional." - Michael, chief designer, Montana West Inc.The design draws directly from the brand's bestselling MLB Hobo Bag formula — a relaxed, slouchy silhouette with dual carry options (short shoulder drop and a detachable adjustable long strap for crossbody wear) — but elevates it with All-Star-exclusive detailing. The iconic red baseball seam runs across the body of the bag, while the soft vegan leather texture evokes the feel of a classic fielder's glove. Interior organization features a zippered pocket and open slip pockets, keeping game-day essentials secure and accessible. The set also complies with MLB stadium soft-side bag policies, making it as functional as it is collectible.The All-Star Game Collection arrives at an ideal cultural intersection: July 4th patriotism, the excitement of the Midsummer Classic hosted in the storied city of Philadelphia, and the rising influence of baseball lifestyle fashion — a trend Montana West Sports has helped define through its viral presence among MLB fans, players' families, and stadium-goers nationwide.The MLB All-Star Game Hobo Bag Set is available exclusively via pre-sale at https://montanawestsports.com/ . Given the strictly limited production run of 48 units, Montana West Sports strongly encourages fans not to wait.About Montana West SportsMontana West Sports is the sports-focused extension line under Montana West Inc., a Dallas, TX-based accessories brand. The label brings together team culture, functional design, and everyday fashion - delivering products that move seamlessly from stadium to street. Montana West Sports fan gears are officially licensed by Major League Baseball and available at montanawestsports.com, Fanatics, and select MLB stadium retail stores.

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