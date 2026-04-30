Dutch climate tech start-up Proba selected for ScaleNL Accelerator West Coast 2026 to accelerate US market entry

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Dutch start-up Proba joins ScaleNL Accelerator West Coast 2026 to expand into the US market for agri-food fertilizer emission reductions.

Fertilizer emissions represent a significant share of agri-food carbon footprints. We're excited to join ScaleNL and build meaningful partnerships in the US.” — Sijbrand Tieleman

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proba , a start-up quantifying and certifying Scope 3 emission reductions in the agri-food supply chain, has been selected to join the ScaleNL Accelerator West Coast 2026 cohort. The 12-week program, initiated by the Dutch government, supports ambitious Dutch (deep)tech companies to build a competitive position in the US market.Proba is one of five Dutch startups selected for the West Coast 2026 cohort following an intensive application and selection process. The program covers go-to-market strategy, fundraising, and pitching, with weekly expert-led sessions. The end of the program concludes with a 6-day business trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles to meet US investors, partners, and ecosystem leaders.Earlier this year, Proba raised €1.25 million to grow its presence in the United States and Brazil, two markets where fertilizer-related emissions represent a significant share of agri-food Scope 3 footprints.“The US is one of the world's largest agricultural markets, with fertilizer-related emissions representing such a significant share of agri-food footprints, there's a real opportunity to drive meaningful reductions today.” said Sijbrand Tieleman, CEO and Co-Founder of Proba. “We’re excited to join the ScaleNL cohort and accelerate our path to building meaningful partnerships and commercial traction in the US.”About ProbaProba is a Dutch climate tech company helping agri-food businesses account for and reduce fertilizer-related Scope 3 emissions. Proba's methodologies turn verified emission reductions into Inset Units, traceable certificates representing 1 tCO₂e of reduction, enabling credible Scope 3 reporting aligned with SBTi and the GHG Protocol (FLAG guidance). For more information, please visit proba.earthAbout ScaleNLScaleNL is the first public-private organization that helps Dutch Tech scale to the US, founded by the Netherlands Government and the Startup Liaison Network in the US. The ScaleNL Accelerator provides Dutch founders with access to expert coaching, a network of US-based advisors, and direct introductions to investors and ecosystem leaders across major tech hubs including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Boston. For more information, visit scalenl.comFor media inquiries, please reach out to:

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