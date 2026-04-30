National Artist Call for Juried Art Exhibition at Minneapolis Institute of Art, Allegories of a Better World

OMG Studios National Artist Call

Allegories of a Better World Submission Deadline: May 15th

Art is history. We must find the moral courage to confront our history and create a better world that our children will inherit.” — Monique Linder

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists nationwide are invited to submit original works to a juried exhibition, Allegories of a Better World, taking place at Minneapolis Institute of Art on June 28. The submission deadline is May 15. Submissions should examine themes such as: virtue and moral courage; nobility beyond class or status; truth, justice, and liberation; reconstruction and unlearning; memory, history, and inherited systems; cultural healing and collective imagination; and more.This exhibit is happening in conjunction with the premiere of documentary film, “ The Making of America. ” Directed by Monique Linder, and produced by OMG Studios in partnership with Minnesota Humanities Center, the film explores how Enlightenment-era systems of knowledge—art, science, architecture, and cartography—produced enduring frameworks for racial slavery, territorial extraction, and Indigenous dispossession in what became the United States of America. Exhibition submissions may be featured in the film."Art is history. We must find the moral courage to confront our history and create a better world that our children will inherit."Monique Linder, Film Director at OMG StudiosLearn more: bit.ly/3PRlt0MWHAT: Allegories of a Better World Art Exhibition WHEN: Submission Deadline: May 15Art Exhibition: June 28, Noon – 4:00pmWHERE: Minneapolis Institute of Art (Pillsbury Theater)2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404About OMG Media Solutions dba OMG Studios OMG Studios is a multidisciplinary media and production studio located in the Raymond-University district of Saint Paul. Our mission is to build cultural sustainability and community, where music and art are essential to human survival and development. We are driven by love for humanity and a desire to empower, nurture, and improve the health and wellness of youth and families in under-invested communities.About Minnesota Humanities CenterMHC, an affiliate to the National Endowment for the Humanities, was founded as anindependent non-profit organization in 1971. MHC strengthens our society by promoting the humanities and increasing shared understanding of our collective pasts. MHC creates a wide variety of humanities programming in collaboration with individuals, creators, scholars, and organizations to build a more curious, inclusive, and connected society. MHC has a long history as a grantmaking organization and operates a full-service event center in a historic building in St. Paul.

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