National Artist Call for Juried Art Exhibition at Minneapolis Institute of Art, Allegories of a Better World
Allegories of a Better World Submission Deadline: May 15th
This exhibit is happening in conjunction with the premiere of documentary film, “The Making of America.” Directed by Monique Linder, and produced by OMG Studios in partnership with Minnesota Humanities Center, the film explores how Enlightenment-era systems of knowledge—art, science, architecture, and cartography—produced enduring frameworks for racial slavery, territorial extraction, and Indigenous dispossession in what became the United States of America. Exhibition submissions may be featured in the film.
"Art is history. We must find the moral courage to confront our history and create a better world that our children will inherit."
Monique Linder, Film Director at OMG Studios
Learn more: bit.ly/3PRlt0M
WHAT: Allegories of a Better World Art Exhibition
WHEN: Submission Deadline: May 15
Art Exhibition: June 28, Noon – 4:00pm
WHERE: Minneapolis Institute of Art (Pillsbury Theater)
2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404
About OMG Media Solutions dba OMG Studios
OMG Studios is a multidisciplinary media and production studio located in the Raymond-University district of Saint Paul. Our mission is to build cultural sustainability and community, where music and art are essential to human survival and development. We are driven by love for humanity and a desire to empower, nurture, and improve the health and wellness of youth and families in under-invested communities.
About Minnesota Humanities Center
MHC, an affiliate to the National Endowment for the Humanities, was founded as an
independent non-profit organization in 1971. MHC strengthens our society by promoting the humanities and increasing shared understanding of our collective pasts. MHC creates a wide variety of humanities programming in collaboration with individuals, creators, scholars, and organizations to build a more curious, inclusive, and connected society. MHC has a long history as a grantmaking organization and operates a full-service event center in a historic building in St. Paul.
Monique Linder
OMG Media Solutions
+1 612-238-5300
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